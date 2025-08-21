Milton Jones bringing his Ha!Milton show to Peterborough

Milton Jones is heading to Peterborough

Fan favourite comedian Milton Jones will be returning to the stage this September with his HA!MILTON live tour – including a date at Peterborough’s New Theatre on November 14.

A regular at city theatres for many years, Milton, hailed as the king of the one-liner, is gearing up to embark on a highly anticipated tour that promises to leave audiences in stitches.

With his trademark quirky style and lightning-fast wit, Milton has been captivating audiences with his clever wordplay and surreal humour since and HA!MILTON is set to be his best yet.

His unique ability to craft punchy, memorable jokes has earned him widespread acclaim, making each of his shows a must-see event for comedy enthusiasts everywhere. As he prepares to take the stage once again, fans eagerly anticipate an evening filled with laughter and unforgettable comedic moments courtesy of the incomparable Milton Jones. Topics include giraffes… and there’s a bit about tomatoes.

Milton said: “A few months ago, I had to stop my tour HA!MILTON because I needed treatment for prostate cancer. I’m glad to say I’ve had that treatment and am now cancer free! So, many thanks to all the doctors and nurses who helped me get better - I couldn’t do their job (I tried, but apparently you have to be qualified).”

He added: "A big thank you to my family, friends, all those who helped reschedule things and the many others who have been so nice to me. Along with all those who have kept hold of their tickets for the shows that have been rescheduled and apologies to those whose shows we were unable to move. I have to admit there were a few dark moments when I wondered if anyone would ever see me again, but then I realised that I was leaning against the light switch.

"Thankfully I’m now in a completely different place, and if you look at my website, you’ll see that very soon I’ll be in lots of other different places on tour too - miltonjones.co.uk I hope to see you there.”

Tickets are available now from www.miltonjones.com and www.newtheatre-peterborough.com