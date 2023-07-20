News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

10 great things to enjoy this week in Peterborough - including a Legends charity match

A football v cancer charity match , a huge Star Wars Exhibition and the three-day music festival ….. there’s so much going on in Peterborough this week.
By Brad Barnes
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST

In addition to The Willow Festival and Unofficial Galaxies, there’s also Tibetan monks, outdoor activities at Nene Park, film screenings and more.

Take a look.

10 great things to do this week in Peterborough

1. Things to do

10 great things to do this week in Peterborough Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Legends charity match The Bee Arena, Peterborough Sports FC, Saturday (1.30pm kick-off) See Posh legends Aaron McClean and Craig Mackail-Smith, cricketer Monty Panesar, actor Phil Daniels and football’s Neil Ruddock. For Anna's Hope and In Sue's Name for families affected by cancer. The clubhouse opens at 11.30am and entry is via first turnstile as you come thro carpark. Entry is £10 for over 16s. Under 16s and over 65s are free. All monies raised going to charities Anna's Hope and In Sue's Name for families affected by cancer.

2. Things to do

Legends charity match The Bee Arena, Peterborough Sports FC, Saturday (1.30pm kick-off) See Posh legends Aaron McClean and Craig Mackail-Smith, cricketer Monty Panesar, actor Phil Daniels and football’s Neil Ruddock. For Anna's Hope and In Sue's Name for families affected by cancer. The clubhouse opens at 11.30am and entry is via first turnstile as you come thro carpark. Entry is £10 for over 16s. Under 16s and over 65s are free. All monies raised going to charities Anna's Hope and In Sue's Name for families affected by cancer. Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
UNOFFICIAL GALAXIES at Peterborough Cathedral until August 29 One of the largest Star Wars fan private collections in the world features 120+ pieces including a full-size Landspeeder purchased from London’s Elstree Studios, and the desk and chair of young Anakin Skywalker from the 1999 film The Phantom Menace. Also on display will be an array of original production items, as well as costumes for characters such as Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and many more. Much prized Star Wars toys dating from 1977 to 1999 will also be on show. Visiting in costume is positively encouraged!

3. Things to do

UNOFFICIAL GALAXIES at Peterborough Cathedral until August 29 One of the largest Star Wars fan private collections in the world features 120+ pieces including a full-size Landspeeder purchased from London’s Elstree Studios, and the desk and chair of young Anakin Skywalker from the 1999 film The Phantom Menace. Also on display will be an array of original production items, as well as costumes for characters such as Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and many more. Much prized Star Wars toys dating from 1977 to 1999 will also be on show. Visiting in costume is positively encouraged! Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
WONDER.LAND John Clare Theatre, July 26 From the National Theatre Collection, an Alice for the online generation. With stunning sets, costumes, video projection and lighting, and a score by Damon Albarn, wonder.land is a musical like no other.

4. Things to do

WONDER.LAND John Clare Theatre, July 26 From the National Theatre Collection, an Alice for the online generation. With stunning sets, costumes, video projection and lighting, and a score by Damon Albarn, wonder.land is a musical like no other. Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PeterboroughLegendsNene Park