10 great things to enjoy this week in Peterborough - including a Legends charity match

3 . Things to do

UNOFFICIAL GALAXIES at Peterborough Cathedral until August 29 One of the largest Star Wars fan private collections in the world features 120+ pieces including a full-size Landspeeder purchased from London’s Elstree Studios, and the desk and chair of young Anakin Skywalker from the 1999 film The Phantom Menace. Also on display will be an array of original production items, as well as costumes for characters such as Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and many more. Much prized Star Wars toys dating from 1977 to 1999 will also be on show. Visiting in costume is positively encouraged! Photo: David Lowndes