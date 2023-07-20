10 great things to enjoy this week in Peterborough - including a Legends charity match

A football v cancer charity match , a huge Star Wars Exhibition and the three-day music festival ….. there’s so much going on in Peterborough this week.
10 great things to do this week in Peterborough
Legends charity match
The Bee Arena, Peterborough Sports FC, Saturday (1.30pm kick-off)
See Posh legends Aaron McClean and Craig Mackail-Smith, cricketer Monty Panesar, actor Phil Daniels and football’s Neil Ruddock. For Anna's Hope and In Sue's Name for families affected by cancer.
The clubhouse opens at 11.30am and entry is via first turnstile as you come thro carpark.
Entry is £10 for over 16s. Under 16s and over 65s are free.
All monies raised going to charities Anna's Hope and In Sue's Name for families affected by cancer. Photo: supplied
UNOFFICIAL GALAXIES at Peterborough Cathedral until August 29 One of the largest Star Wars fan private collections in the world features 120+ pieces including a full-size Landspeeder purchased from London’s Elstree Studios, and the desk and chair of young Anakin Skywalker from the 1999 film The Phantom Menace. Also on display will be an array of original production items, as well as costumes for characters such as Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and many more. Much prized Star Wars toys dating from 1977 to 1999 will also be on show. Visiting in costume is positively encouraged! Photo: David Lowndes
WONDER.LAND
John Clare Theatre, July 26
From the National Theatre Collection, an Alice for the online generation. With stunning sets, costumes, video projection and lighting, and a score by Damon Albarn, wonder.land is a musical like no other. Photo: supplied