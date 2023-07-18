The Unofficial Galaxies exhibition opens on Wednesday (July 19).

An exciting exhibition of one of the largest Star Wars fan private collections in the world is all ready to open at Peterborough Cathedral.

The Unofficial Galaxies exhibition will open its doors on Wednesday morning following a launch event on Tuesday that saw the likes of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and Chewbacca parading through the building’s precincts and Cathedral Square.

It will be open to the public between July 19 and August 29, booking is required to receive a time slot.

The exhibition itself features over 120 pieces of memorabilia, including a signed script as used by Darth Vader, the actual desk and chair used by Anakin Skywalker in the Phantom Menace (1999) as well as what many consider to be the highlight of the exhibition- a full-size working Landspeeder, built at London Elstree Studios, that had to be driven into the Cathedral.

Curator of the exhibition, that is being hosted by World Touring Exhibitions, Corrado Canonici said: “Unofficial Galaxies is one of the largest single private collections of Star Wars memorabilia you will find. It’s dificult to say which one is the best, there are over 120 pieces, including incredible models, master replicas.

"This exhibition is one of our most recent productions, there is a lot of interest in it, which we are really happy about, we think that fans will be particularly pleased with this one because there is a real world around it.

“The Cathedral setting adds a lot to it. The Cathedral and this exhibition together is really quite something, it really is a two-in-one. You don’t just see the exhibition but an incredible building.

“Our fantastic Landspeeder is usually the highlight of the exhibition. It triggers excitement from fans because it really what people remember about the very beginning of Stat Wars.”

Vice Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, Canon Tim Alban-Jones said: “We want to encourage as many as people as possible to come in and see the exhibition but also the building and to see what a magnificent space it is. Then perhaps to contemplate it’s purpose and their place in life.

“If you’re a Star Wars fan, it’s an absolute must, if you’re not, it’s still well worth coming to see, there are so many interesting characters, displays and costumes to see.

“The Cathedral is of course the iconic building of the city but it doesn’t run on thin air. It costs a great deal of money to keep this wonderful place going, it’s about £4800 every day- £4 a minute.

"The last time the exhibition was staged in this country, it was so popular they had to extend the run. Sadly, that is not possible here so if you want to see it, you have to be here before then.”

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £6 for children/students and family tickets £30. They are available on the Cathedral website.

The Cathedral will remain open as normal for prayer and quiet contemplation as the exhibition begins at the transept.

1 . Unofficial Galaxies exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral Characters from Star Wars have taken over Peterborough Cathedral! Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Unofficial Galaxies exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral Ahsoka Tano shows off her skills. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Unofficial Galaxies exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral Peterborough Cathedral's Vice Dean Tim Alban Jones meets Chewbacca. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Unofficial Galaxies exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales