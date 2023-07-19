The Willow Festival: All you need to know as TWF returns on Friday

​After launching in the summer of 1998 with around 25 performers, it went from strength to strength – and at its peak became a showcase for 170 bands, attracting more than 80,000 people in one weekend.

Having started as a free event it fell victim to rising costs and the last one was held in 2014.

But tomorrow, a new chapter begins for The Willow Festival – and it is coming back with a bang.

The main stage at The Willow Festival in 2013 on the Embankment - the festival returns on Friday

From Friday (21st) to Sunday it promises to be a huge celebration of live music performed by emerging, unsigned, new and aspiring musicians, either as soloists or in bands…. 170 acts on seven stages over three days..

It will showcase all genres of music performed live by musicians and musician songwriters.

Gates will open on Friday from 4pm to 11pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 11.30am to 11pm. Last entry is at 10pm and early bird tickets for the whole weekend cost just £10, allowing visitors to come and go as often as they wish. Tickets are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thewillowfestival

Under 14s can enter free of charge, but must be accompanied by a responsible adult / legal guardian.As well as the live music, this family festival offers fairground rides, a food village, an alternative shopping experience, fun workshops and artist led activities.

The Willow Festival 2014 on the Embankment - the festival returns on Friday

The Rock School Bus- a mobile music studio and performance venue on a modified double-decker bus 0- will be there complete with fold down stage, state-of-the-art sound system and many electronic instruments and microphones.

It provides music experiences for children, young people and adults in isolated, rural areas with the core belief that participating in music activities improves mental health and wellbeing.

And UK beatboxer Subsonic will be attending and showcasing his work. Paul Arnett, a.k.a Subsonic is a teacher of beatboxing who has been beatboxing for 16 years, and teaching for 6.

For music lovers here's what is coming up:

The Willow Festival 2014 on the Embankment - the festival returns on Friday

THE CROWN STAGE

Young Decades, Gabriella, Latino Sound, Stray Native, Motor City Vipers, Dav ID, Rebelation, The Dan The D, Mr Griff, The Gangsters, Burning Codes, Janus Stark, Austin Gold, We Are All Fossils, P Town Funk, Prawns, Lexie Green, Cush, Groove Cartell, The Great Leslie, Scooted & Booted.

THE PLOUGHMAN STAGE

Uprising, 2012, Caitlin McCarthy, Henry Birkett, The Latiesha Maria Band, CZAPA, Mississippi Mothers, Cottons, Broken Colours, Blunden, Smoke Over Elsewhere, The Tour*ettes, Aartwork, Empire, One Eyed Cats, Very Beautiful South, Kardinal X, Bison Hip, Tori Lamour, Lost Without Cause,

THE IRON HORSE RANCH HOUSE STAGE

Killing Aura, Caustic Lights, Satya, Matt Howard, Last Minute Brigade, Zarakan Blues Band, Division, Fired Up, The Collective Band, Sapphire Six, The James Harrison Selection, Junk Puppets, Soul Intention Another Girl Another Planet, Mellow Submarine, Voodoo Haze, Clan Of Celts, Filthy Contact, Velocity, Pop Punk Party Bus, Titan.

THE BURGHLEY STAGE

The Gillies, Elizabeth & Jameson, Dependant Variables, Mark Shepherd, The Palmy Ukulele Band, The Reckless, The Nuggets, The Midnight City Band, Neil Cousin, Snakes, Chino el Indio & Gary Parfitt, Nick Corney & The Buzz Rats, Georgia Meek, Carbon Daydreams, The Mojo Slide, Jack Browning & The Family, Alison, Third Lung, Dear Monday, Wansford Ukulele Folk.

THE YARD OF ALE STAGE

The 707, Thomas Dunleavy, Flashback Photograph, The Morphics, The Charlie Scott Duo, Lizzy On The Loose, BHDC, The Famous Unknowns, Blue Harlequin, The Money Shot, Fire Fall, Viral Peach, Free 2 Decide, Halo, Dead Reynolds, Lonesome, Youth Killed It, Let There B/DC, Endeavour, Dancing Wu Li Masters.

THE OSTRICH STAGE

Hereward, All Fall Down, The Dodo Appreciation Society, Das Kapitans, Black Pines, Moskito, Buried By My Heartache, Soviet Films, True British Mayhem, Untamed, Call To The Faithful, Vendetta, Eulogy, Keep This Up, Fyzz Wallis Band, Minus Satellite, Scumbus, Dogs! Teeth!, The Throwaway Scene, The Expletives.

THE RUDDY DUCK ACOUSTIC STAGE