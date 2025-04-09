Hilarious moment groom mixes up his vows on wedding day

By Jessica Martin
Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch the moment a groom inadvertently bought the house down when he mixed up his wedding vows.

Funny footage shows the moment a groom caused his wedding guests to erupt in laughter when he mixed up his words at the altar.

The nervous groom said to his bride he would "laugh at you when you’re sad", after confusing the phrase “comfort you when you’re sad”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch the free-to-view programme on TV channel Shots! - Freeview channel 262 - premiering on April 10 at 7.30pm and on demand now on the Shots! website here.

A groom accidently mixed up his words whilst saying his vows.A groom accidently mixed up his words whilst saying his vows.
A groom accidently mixed up his words whilst saying his vows. | Amy Thomson / SWNS

The couple, from Essex, said the gaffe was a “moment to remember”, with the groom saying their family and friends definitely saw the funny side of it.

Footage of the mishap features in the latest edition of Caught on Camera - Viral Wedding Moments.

Watch now on Shots! Viral Wedding Moments Caught on Camera.

Related topics:EssexVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice