Peterborough RUFC have the ideal opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing defeat.

The city side slipped to seventh in Regional Two East Midlands following a 32-21 defeat at Daventry last weekend. It was a second loss on the spin after starting the season with two wins.

And now Borough host local rivals Stamford in an eagerly anticipated derby game at ‘Fortress Fengate’ on Saturday (3pm kick off). The newly-promoted visitors are two places and five points behind Borough after winning one of their four opening matches. Stamford went down narrowly 26-23 at home to Northampton Old Scouts last weekend.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning wasn’t happy with his side’s latest display against a Daventry side who have moved up to second.

"I don't think I can remember us playing that badly in a long time," groaned Manning. "All the structure and how we wanted to play just seemed to go out the window. I know the coaches were very frustrated by the performance, but this one is on the players. We will have a debrief and go over what went wrong.

"On Saturday we welcome Stamford in a local derby to Fortress Fengate, both teams will be looking forward to it and with it being Ladies Day at the club we are expecting a big crowd. Hopefully we can put on an improved performance."

Borough only trailed 8-7 at half-time in Daventry having played into a strong wind, with their try scored by hooker Dewi Pierce and Byron Van Uden adding the extras.

But they then failed to make the most of the conditions in the second half, instead allowing the home side to score three tries in quick succession to lead 27-7.

There was a response, and Borough did hit back to reduce the arrears to 27-21 thanks to tries from props Chris Sykes and Dan Nunn, with Van Uden converting both, but it was the home side who scored again to secure the win

Peterborough Lions suffered last-gasp agony as they suffered a third straight defeat in Counties Midlands Two East (South). The Lions were undone as St Ives scored with the last play of the game to secure a 34-29 win.

It was a painful end to the game for Lions, who had looked to get their first points of the season on the board thanks to tries from Ryan Bosworth, Devids Serstovs, Daniel Di Meo and Thomas Giffen. William Moore added three conversions and a penalty.

The loss was a third in three starts for Lions, and they will be hoping to get their season up and running when they go to early-season leaders Leighton Buzzard, who have won three out of three, on Saturday.

Oundle continued their encouraging start to life in National League Two East as they secured a 31-26 win at home to Barnes.

It was a third win of the season for Oundle, and it was sealed thanks to a 72nd-minute try from Jack Sharpley, that was converted by Lawrence Rayner.

Oundle started very well, and tries from Joseph Bercis and Grant Snelling, both converted by Rayner, saw them lead 14-0.

But Barnes were level inside the half-hour before a Harry Nicholls try saw Oundle ahead 19-14 at the break.

Barnes again levelled at 19-19 before a Tevita Vaenuku dot-down put Oundle 24-19 ahead, only for Barnes to again hit back and lead 26-24 thanks to a converted try on 63 minutes. That was how it stayed until Sharpley's late intervention condemned Barnes to a first loss of the campaign.

The win sees Oundle sitting sixth in the table, just four points adrift of leaders Old Albanians. On Saturday they go to 12th-placed Henley.

Thorney made it three wins in three Counties 2 Eastern Counties games after a 12-10 success at Lakenham Union, one secured by tries from Stef Almond and Marcus Bradshaw. and an Owen Davies conversion. Thorney host Woodbridge on Saturday.