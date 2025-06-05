Peterborough Town fourths before a historic win. Back row (from left), Vinay Babu, Aravind Sunderajam, Sujay Iyer, Dilip Bhardwaj, David Simpson, Brian Howard, front, Alfred Bradbury, Theo Walton, Oliver Drake, Aarav Poshala, Edward Easey.

Peterborough Town CC fourths are celebrating after claiming their first ever victory last weekend.

For the first time in the club's long history are fielding four Saturday teams.

The fourths are playing in Huntingdonshire Division Four and on they have claimed a first victory by beating Waresley seconds by 57 runs.

Teenager Oliver Drake, who is just 14, top scored with 52 as Town made 179 for eight, with 13-year-old Theo Walton making an unbeaten 35.

Waresley were then all out for 122, with the highlight being the bowling of another 14-year-old as Aarav Poshala claimed two for 20 in his eight overs, while Dilip Bharadwaj took three for 22. There were also two brilliant catches for 14-year-old Alfred Bradbury.

A fourth team was crucial for the club this year, to enable the juniors from its thriving section to play competitive weekend cricket and further develop their skills.

Teenagers Oliver Goodliffe (16), Abdullah Raza (15), Jos Walker (13), DJ Sivaganeshan (13) and Sid Shanmugaram (14) have already played for Town seconds in Northants Division One so the future is looking bright for PTCC.

HUNTS MEN Hunts got their season off to a cracking start as they claimed two T20 wins against the RAF at Peterborough Town CC.

The double header at Bretton Gate saw Hunts secure contrasting victories. The first was a comfortable six-wicket win, after the RAF had been restricted to 144-7 in their innings.

The second was a much tighter affair. Hunts batted first and racked up a useful 186-5, but they were seemingly heading for defeat as the RAF needed just four to win from the final over, with two wickets in hand.

But they lost a wicket off the first ball, and then off the penultimate ball of the match there was a superb run-out as RAF were bowled out for 185 to lose by one run!

The Hunts team was made up of skipper Alex Ashwin, Billy Amas, Haider Ali, Pat Harrington, Zeeshan Manzoor, Otto Jozsa, Gurbaj Singh, Sam Jarvis, Nehag Pravin, Intek Kahn, Karanpal Singh and Rupankar Majumdar.

T20 BLAST

Peterborough Town CC will host a Women's Vitality Blast League Two clash at the end of June. Bretton Gate will stage the T20 Blast clash between Northants Steelbacks and Yorkshire on Sunday, June 29 (2.30pm). Admission is free, as is parking.

The Steelbacks, who are coached by former Northants men's head coach David Ripley, got their first Blast campaign off to a winning start last weekend when they beat Leicesteshire by eight runs at the County Ground in Northampton.