Six of the best for HAITO Karate Club at their own tournament

The winners in the 5-7 year-old category.

Hosts ​HAITO Karate Club won six events at their own Open Kyokushin Kata tournament.

The competition took place at the city club’s base in Wharf Road and was designed for beginners and up-and-coming karatekas.

HAITO’S successes came from…

Jacob Barker in the 5-7 year-old boys and girls category. He demonstrated excellent form and focus. Clubmate Aasiya Marzia Shahjahan finished third.

The winners in the Open Juniors 14-17 year-old category.

Dominika Dubiel in the 10-11 year-old junior girls event. She also won a big event the week before.

Darius Junevic in the 12-13 junior boys event. HAITO achieved a clean sweep in this event with Adam Pilarski and David Alexandru Buzatu winning silver and bronze respectively.

Devesh Mishra in the novice boys 14-15 year-old category. There was another 1-2-3 for HAITO here with Ayorinde Ogunfuye and Calvin Schelts finishing second and third.

Calvin Schelts added to his bronze with an impressive win in the open juniors 14-17 event to showcase his versatility. Devesh Mishra added a third place to his win in the novice boys category.

Andy Gray won the novice male 18+ competition. He demonstrated a strong understanding of Kyokushin Karate fundamentals. His clubmate Bartosz Dubiel finished second.

Other notable performances from HAITO members included Zainab Maryam Shahjahan who finished third in the kids girls 8-9 year-old competition.

Robert Cristian Buzatu was second in the kids boys 8-9 year-old category.

In the junior boys 10-11 year-olds event Stanley Crossan-Ward was second and Alexander Stelmasik-De Sousa finished third.

In the junior girls 12-13 year-old event Mija Anastasija Oneil claimed second place and Zina Ringler was third.

And Ilze Pulina was third in the novice female 18+ category.

The event attracted 66 competitors (45 children, 21 adults) from six different clubs.

Children taking their first competitive steps took part alongside more experienced campaigners who were refining their skills.

A HAITO club spokesman said: “The younger participants brought an infectious energy to the tournament.

"Their enthusiasm and dedication were evident in their performances, demonstrating a strong foundation in Kyokushin Karate principles.

"It was inspiring to witness their focus and determination at such a young age, indicating a bright future for Kyokushin Karate in the region.”