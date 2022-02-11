Peterborough Phantoms have set high standards and now must maintain them in two tough matches

Nathan Pollard (left) collides with an MK player last weekend. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

The drubbing followed the agony of a penalty shootout defeat in Leeds, but Phantoms have a quick chance of revenge when hosting the Knights at Planet Ice this Sunday (February 13, 5.30pm face-off).

Before then Phantoms have a Saturday night game at second-placed Swindon.

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov said: “Swindon are good on their own ice, with good special teams and plenty of depth in scoring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phantoms celebrate a goal against MK. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

“We always know what to expect when we go there and we know we need to replicate what we did on Sunday night in terms of compete level to make sure we give ourselves a chance to win the game.

“As always, we’ll have a game plan and we’ll go in there, backed by our travelling support, and try and put on another performance for them to be proud of.

“Then on Sunday, we’ll be back in front of our home fans with a game against Leeds which gives us a good chance to put things right in terms of the result last weekend.

“We’ve been pretty good on home ice recently when the fans have helped us across the line. Hopefully we can make it another good weekend.

Phantoms goaltender Jordan Marr in action against MK. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

“We all know Leeds are a good team full of top British guys who put up a lot of points for them. They’ve got a new coach with new ideas and we knew we’d be in for a really tough game.

“We actually played very well for the majority of the game, but we just had a few lapses in concentration at key times cost us winning the game in regulation. We created good chances in overtime and a shootout is a bit of a lottery.

“I was disappointed for the guys, but they gave me 100% and thats all I can ask. I was also pleased to see Leo Markey get his first goal for the senior Phantoms team. He’s got plenty of potential and we we’re happy to see him get his first goal.

“We knew Sunday night would be an entertaining game as they always are against Milton Keynes.

“Our fans are always loud and they usually bring a good travelling support with them.