Peterborough City rowers helped the East to a splendid showing at National event in Nottingham

From the left, Matas Lebed, George Dennis and Bea Gregory.

Three Peterborough City junior rowers contributed to the Eastern Region’s best showing in years at the National Junior Inter Regional Regatta in Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eastern Region team, made up of club rowers from East Anglia who had won open trials in March, was placed 3rd overall of the 14 British Regions behind winners Thames Upriver, and took 2nd place in the boys competition, 3rd in the girls competition and 3rd in the single sculling competition.

City’s representatives were Bea Gregory in the girls under 15 single scull, and George Dennis and Matas Lebed in the boys under 15 double sculls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing a field of 26 under 15 scullers, Gregory, who is a year younger and eligible to race at under 14 level, performed superbly to qualify for the A final. She led the six-boat race over 1500m well past half way, but he older scullers in the field gradually challenged and overhauled her in the last third of the course to edge her into 4th place in a time of 6 minutes 57 seconds.

Bea Gregory

Dnis and Lebed just missed out on an appearance in the A final, but dominated their ‘B’ final from end-to-end, leading from the start and pushing away at the 1000m mark to beat the 2nd placed crew from Thames London by 7 seconds, in a time of 6 minutes dead.

All three City youngsters are in their second season of competitive rowing all came through the club’s ‘Junior Learn to Row course’ which is open to children from school years 8 and 9 (13-14 year-olds). The next course will be held from August 4-7.