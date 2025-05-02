Peterborough City rowers helped the East to a splendid showing at National event in Nottingham
The Eastern Region team, made up of club rowers from East Anglia who had won open trials in March, was placed 3rd overall of the 14 British Regions behind winners Thames Upriver, and took 2nd place in the boys competition, 3rd in the girls competition and 3rd in the single sculling competition.
City’s representatives were Bea Gregory in the girls under 15 single scull, and George Dennis and Matas Lebed in the boys under 15 double sculls.
Facing a field of 26 under 15 scullers, Gregory, who is a year younger and eligible to race at under 14 level, performed superbly to qualify for the A final. She led the six-boat race over 1500m well past half way, but he older scullers in the field gradually challenged and overhauled her in the last third of the course to edge her into 4th place in a time of 6 minutes 57 seconds.
Dnis and Lebed just missed out on an appearance in the A final, but dominated their ‘B’ final from end-to-end, leading from the start and pushing away at the 1000m mark to beat the 2nd placed crew from Thames London by 7 seconds, in a time of 6 minutes dead.
All three City youngsters are in their second season of competitive rowing all came through the club’s ‘Junior Learn to Row course’ which is open to children from school years 8 and 9 (13-14 year-olds). The next course will be held from August 4-7.
