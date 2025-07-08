Paul's pedal power meant more success for the Peterborough Cycling Club star

Paul Pardoe during his win at Six Mile Bottom. Photo Davey Jones.

Peterborough Cycling Club star Paul Pardoe has delivered two more strong time trial finishes.

Pardoe was a close second in the sixth round of the N & DCA Time Trial Series over 12.8 miles hosted by Rockingham Forest Wheelers after grabbing a surprise win in the 10 mile time for the CTT Short Distance BBAR (British Best All Rounder) competition at Six Mile Bottom in Cambridgeshire, organised by the Lea Valley Cycling Club.

Clubmates Mark Tomlinson, Jamie Murray, Loz Staples and Joe Matthews also braved the grim, wet conditions at Rockingham. Pardoe claimed second place in 29.16, while Tomlinson set a course personal best (PB) to finish 7th in 33.09. Matthews, in his first open race since a back injury, finished 3rd in the Road Bike section, while Staples battled hard on a tough course to finish in 37:11. Murray unfortunately suffered a puncture after half-a-mile.

Pardoe had tasted victory the previous day after recording a time of 19.06 to win by 34 seconds. A very strong wind on the outward section made times slower than usual. Only 4 riders went under 20 minutes.

PCC man Oscar Smith finished a creditable 4th in a Cat 3/4 Melton Olympic Leicester Cycle Circuit Criterium, a road race on a town circuit.