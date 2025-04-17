New member Rachel pushed leader Rob all the way in PACTRAC Club Championship event

Rob Hammond in action at the PACTRAC Club Championships.

​Rob Hammond held off a strong challenge from new member Rachel Baker in the second of the PACTRAC Club Championship races at Oundle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A dry, but windy day met the athletes for the Duathlon held over a 3.1 mile run, 9-mile bike and another 3.1 mile run.

Baker enjoyed a 29-second lead over Hammond after the first run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hammond gained the time back into a head wind on the bike section and then powered ahead on the final tail wind section to come into the second transition 1:42 minutes ahead.

Rachel Baker in action in a PACTRAC Club Championship event.

The gap barely changed on the final run as both athletes ran equally well.

Sophie Robotham gave current ladies club champion, Susie Freeman, a run for her money in the battle for third place by turning a 7-second deficit from the first run into a 28-second lead after the bike section.

But Freeman got back into into her rhythm on the second run to win the battle for the minor placing by 35 seconds, over 4 minutes behind second.

Hammond now leads the Club Championship, with Freeman heading the ladies after her win in the Aquathlon event in March.

The next event is the sprint triathlon on Sunday, May 4.