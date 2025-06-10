Multiple national champion has joined Top Yard Boxing Club and he's already added to his collection of gold medals, plus the club has a plush new home

Elijah Smith.

City-based Top Yard have attracted a five-time National Champion to their boxing club.

Elijah Smith has relocated to the area from London and chose Top Yard as his new club. And the 15 year-old was quick to showcase his skills on debut for the club’s Amir Khan Academy stable.

Smith’s first assignment as a Top Yard boxer was the prestigious Ed Bilbey Box Cup in Lincolnshire and he romped to victory with two handsome wins to add another gold medal to his vast collection.

Smith saw off Callum Hushes from RG Boxing Club (West Midlands) unanimously on points in his semi-final before delivering a power-packed display in the final when he stopped Yorkshire’s Harvey Haworth.

Aamir Shirazi.

The new recruit was relentless in attack from the first round as he put on a display of speed, skill and power beyond his 44kg weight. He was just too much for his gutsy opponent and the referee had no choice but to stop the contest in the third round after Smith had forced three standing eight counts.

Aamir Shirazi is also a multiple winner as he climbs through the age groups at Top Yard. The 18 year-old claimed his ninth Box Cup title and his second in a row at the Ed Bilbey event.

In his semi-final Shirazi toppled Alfie Bower from Darley BC in Derbyshire unanimously on points. The city teenager boxed with a high level of skill, working his opponent with precise shots, while wasting very little energy and scoring regularly with body and head shots.

And Shirazi then swept Henry Broom from Barnsley BC away in the final. Broom was aggressive, but Shirazi showed the benefit of 60 previous fights to control the bout.

From the left, coach Akif Shirazi, Aamir Shirazi, Elijah Smith, coach Jo Smith and coach Bilal Javed.

Shirazi kept Broom on the end of his jab and forced a standing eight count in the second round before claiming gold on points.

The Connors brothers were also on show at the Ed Bilbey event. Patrick (16) secured a notable semi-final win against Calvin Smith from the Steel City club in Sheffield before losing a superb scrap against Levi Smith from City of Leicester BC on a split decision.

Jerry Mike Connors (15) lost his semi-final against Norfolk’s Jake Lambert on a split points decision.

CHATTERIS SHOW

There were also four Top Yard boxers on the Chatteris home show. Andra Hoyland (13) Okan Kasim (14), Lewis Burton (14), Charlie Prue (15) all won their fights unanimously.

NEW HOME

The success of the club and what they are doing for youngsters in the community hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Police Alliance Project, local council and Queensgate shopping centre. In collaboration with Sparx Charity, Top Yard’s Amir Khan Academy have now moved into Queensgate shopping centre behind Sparx Charity Shop, offering the biggest boxing club facility in Peterborough.