Local man to take part in big 'Total Kombat' martial arts event at the O2 Arena

Austin Crowson.

A local martial arts champion will fight at the eagerly anticipated ‘Total Kombat’ event at London’s O2 Arena next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Austin Crowson, from Bourne, will make his debut in a sport which offers a dynamic blend of martial arts. Competitors need to be proficient in throws, sweeps, and ground-and-pound techniques and the 21 year-old believes that will suit him down to the ground.

Crowson won many martial arts tournaments after taking up the sport aged 10, but he then switched his attention to rugby union, representing Deepings, Bourne and the East Midlands Under 20 team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to martial arts aged 17, under the tuition of former world karate champion, and local legend, Clifton Findley at Bourne Freestyle Kickboxing and Karate. Crowson developed quickly to earn a 2nd Dan Black Belt and to become a Sensai (teacher) in multiple disciplines.

Austin Crowson.

Crowson reached a European Championship final in karate and kickboxing and represented a GB team in Romania where he won a gold and a bronze medal.

Crowson has now thrown himself into Total Kombat training at both Bourne Freestyle Kickboxing and Apex Combat MMA in Sleaford and is busy preparing for his big day in the capital at the Indigo Arena within the O2 on June 21 when he will fight Luke Daly, a kickboxer from Ireland.

The promo for the event heralds Total Kombat as ‘a mission is to revolutionise combat sports by delivering electrifying events that showcase martial arts excellence, inspire athletes, and captivate audiences worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘With a unique ruleset that focuses on precision striking, fighters from all around the world showcase their skill and artistry, proving why they are among the best strikers on the planet. All strikes are limited to above the waist, while dynamic throws, sweeps, and ground-and-pound add layers of tactical excitement. Grappling has been removed to make sure the fight stays action packed and dynamic as possible with non-stop entertainment.’

The event is run by renowned martial arts figures: Lee Matthews a multiple British, European, and World champion, Andy Cleeves, a GB international and a member of the world renowned ‘Bristol Death’ squad and Damon Samsun, who achieved numerous national and international victories, including world cups and championships.

Crowson will fight Luke Daly a Kickboxer from Ireland.