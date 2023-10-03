Gray recovers from early setback to win his 10th Legends Tour title

Mark Gray after his latest tour triumph.

​Gray, the resident professional at Bourne Snooker Centre, defeated rising teenage star Alec Chalmers 3-0 in the final to claim the £350 first prize.

That comfortable victory saw Gray clinch his 10th Legends Tour title and cement his position at the top of the rankings.

But the day had started with a shock 3-1 defeat for 'Granite' in his opening group match against Stratford's Stuart Watson, before he eased to whitewash victories over Kristian Willetts and Rob Petch, aided by breaks of 67, the highest of the tournament in the shortened format of the game, and 61.

Gray then posted 3-1 triumphs over Masters Cup champion Jamie Turner in the last eight and Steve Martin in the semi-finals.

He enjoyed a 63 break in his semi-final success to suggest he is now fully over the hand injury that kept him out of action for six months.

Chalmers, from Kings Lynn, beat former professional Harvey Chandler in the group stages, before impressively dispatching experienced duo Tom Parry 3-0 and Stuart Watson 3-1 to make his maiden final.