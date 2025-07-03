Golds galore for the 'golden oldies' of PANVAC in a meeting of masters

Ros Loutit

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC masters athletes again confirmed their dominance of the regional scene when winning an incredible 18 gold medals in the Eastern Masters Track & Field Championship at Sandy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Smith added to her mighty stash of regional and nation medals, collecting over 45 100 & 200m golds in times of 13.6 & 28.1 respectively. Husband

Julian Smith won the over 55 400m gold.

Sean Reidy won the over 40 400m hurdles gold medal with a 59.8 clocking. Dave Brown secured the top spot on the podium in the over 45 800m with a time of 2:07.93

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serial gold medal winner Claire Smith on top of a podium

There were also rich pickings in the 1,500m races with Michael Major, Malcolm Tuff & Ross Loutit all winning gold.

Major won the over 35 race in 4:43.1 with Tuff & Loutit both winning the over 60 events. Tuff clocked 5:04.9 and Loutit clocked 6:03.6. An energetic Loutit also won the 3,000m.

Andrea Jenkins threw 43.45m for her over 45 hammer gold. She also won the discus competition.

Simon Achurch won the over 50 shot, discus and hammer golds as well as placing 3rd in the javelin. Achurch threw the hammer 41.67m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Dalton collected over 45 golds in the discus and shot while Kevin Bates won the over 70 shot.

John Spriggs was victorious in the over 70 triple jump competition.

Jim Gillespie, Mark Burbidge, Julian Smith, Tim Needham & Nick Wilkins all won silver or bronze medals in their events.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC athletes Angus Bowling & Max Roe were in action at the South East Athletics Association Championship in Chelmsford.

Bowling won the pole vault with a 4.40m clearance, while Roe clocked 15.08 to finish 3rd in the under 20 110m Hurdles.

PANVAC under 15 Isaac Colledge ran a 41.91 300m in the Corby Open.