Five go out and run personal best times at the Embankment

Archie Faulder ran a personal best in the 3000m.

​A series of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC track & field open meetings are proving a big success giving athletes from the host club & further afield an opportunity to test their form prior to the start of the league season.

​The highlight of the middle distance evening was a 3,000m race in which the first five PANVAC men all ran personal bests (PBs)

Nathan Bunting won the race in a speedy 8:41.30 with Kai Chilvers in hot pursuit crossing the line in a time of 8:50.20. Archie Faulder, an under 20 athlete, finished 3rd with a 9:00.60 clocking while under 17 Lewis Legge impressed with a time of 9:07.20 which earned him 4th place. Steve Wilkinson finished 5th in 9:22.20.

Over 45 Simon Fell also had a good run taking 6th position with a time of 9:27.40.

The 800 metres featured a number of excellent performances from the club's teenagers. Lucy Preston clocked 2:39.20 to finish less than half a second ahead of Izzy Hurn. Edith Jeal-Dunkling crossed the line in 2:57.10 while under 13 Lillya Bellabiod clocked 2:58.70. Luke Royston ran 2:47.70 with Ellie Manning crossing the line in 2:53.00

Daniel Evans won the 1,500m in 4:19.00 with under 15s Finlay Smith and Beatrice Faith clocking 4:45.50 & 5:52.30 respectively. Henry Buttress ran a time of 4:37.20 while veteran Andrew Preston crossed the line in 4:48.40.

Under 11 Emilia Storta ran a 2:00.10 600m with under 10 Georgie Henson clocking 2:12.60.

A sprint and hurdles open meeting followed at the Embankment. The athletes were tested by a keen easterly breeze on what otherwise was a beautiful sunny day.

PANVAC athletes were in top early season form. Men's team captain Dave Bush won the 300m hurdles in a time of 43.65 with Rebekah Clough first lady in 58.70.

Under 10 Georgie Henson was the winning girl in the 80m with a time of 13.31. Charlie Howell, an under 11, was the leading boy in a time of 12.58.

Harry Collister with 53.85 & Ruby Hynes who clocked 1:00.57 were dominant in the 400m race. Collister also ran an 11.50 100m.

Alphin Hatfield with a time of 37.26 and under 15 Isaac College who clocked 40.88 went well in the 300m. Claire Smith gained a 43.99 PB.

Under 10 Felicity Lees ran a speedy 2:13.31 600m while Romily Sondh, Sophie Aslin, Sarah Clough, Rebekah Clough & Jack Wheatley all excelled in their sprint hurdles races.

Elyse Morgan, an under 15 athlete, ran a cracking 25.40 200m while Iris Kwakye clocked 12.90 in the 100m.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC’s John Pike ran his best race for several years when finishing 54th and first over 50 in Sunday's Lincoln 10k. Pike’s time of 35:31 was his fastest over the distance for eight years.

Alex Curtis, also of PANVAC, was also in action. He placed 103rd in 37:16.

PANVAC teenager Louie Hemmings was less than a second outside his 3,000m PB when clocking 9:16.40 at Friday's Norfolk Athletics Open Meeting held in Norwich.