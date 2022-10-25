The Great Eastern Run 2022.

Entries for the Great Eastern Run in 2023 have officially opened.

The flagship event, which draws runners from across the country into Peterborough returned to the city after three years away earlier this month.

The event will again be staged by Good Running Events and will include a 5k fun run alongside the half marathon. The start times of 9am and 10:30am respectively will remain the same from this year’s race.

The start has, however, been moved, with the race reverting back to starting on the Embankment as in previous years. The 2022 Great Eastern Run began from the nearby Bishop’s Road.

Children four years or older can enter the fun run but all children aged eight and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Entry for the half marathon is open to 17-year-olds and older.

A bespoke medal and a goodie bag will be available to all runners. Chip Timing is in operation on the Half Marathon, and 5K distances.

Trophies are awarded to the top three male and female runners, and category winners.

Entry to the fun run is £10.90 for 15-year-olds and under and £16.90 for 16-year-olds and older.

For the half marathon, affiliated entry is £34 and unaffiliated is £36.

The money raised will go towards the chosen charities of the event, which will be announced nearer the time.

