The half-marathon race that snakes its way around the streets of Peterborough, made its long-awaited after last being held in 2019 on Sunday (October 16).

The race was cancelled the year before the pandemic at the advice of security services after a bomb scare.

The runners ran a slightly different course to previous years- with the start line moved from the Embankment to close to Bishop's Road.

Logan Smith from City of Norwich AC crossed the line first in a time of 1:05.55. Chris Darling placed second in a time of 1:06.13 and Pete Robinson clocked 1:06.27 to finish third.

For the local men, Phil Martin of PANVAC placed 9th in 1:10.47 with Hunts AC's Orton based Isaac Ellard 10th 17 second further back.

The Ladies Race was won in convincing fashion by the pre-race favourite Nina Griffiths. The Highgate Harrier ran 1:15.58.

Alice Belcher from Wellingborough & District was 2nd in 1:17.44 with Rosy Wild of the Army Athletics Association 3rd in 1:18.56.

PANVAC's Maggie Skinner was the first local lady home, finishing 6th in 1:23.18. Caroline Woods of Yaxley placed 20th with a 1:29.23 clocking.

The race was not without incident though and started almost an hour late due to an ambulance driving onto the course to deal with a medical incident. In doing so, the vehicle inadvertently tore up the mat at the start line that is used for electronically recording the race times of the competitors.

This caused a knock-on effect with many of the roadblocks in place not being lifted for at least an hour after the advertised time of 2pm.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Good Running Events for comment about the race.

