Enormous throw put Capes on top of the European rankings, while Kerry gold came as a surprise

Lawson Capes on top of the podium in Sheffield.

​Lawson Capes shot to the top of the European under 17 shot put rankings with an enormous throw of 18.59m to win his 7th national title.

​Competing in the England Athletics National Indoor Championship at Sheffield, the Peterborough & Nene Valley AC man had the event won with a first round throw of 17.01m.

He steadily improved during the rounds, and produced the monster throw in round four.

It was the furthest Capes has ever thrown the 5kg shot and it now puts him 3rd in the all time British under 17 indoor rankings.

Kerry Goymour with her gold medal from Lee Valley.

Three other PANVAC youngsters were in action at Sheffield. Jack Wheatley ran an 8.25 60m hurdles personal best (PB), just missing out on qualifying for the final. Max Roe ran 8.70 in the same heat.

In his first National Championship Under 17 Harry Collister ran two PBs in one day.

Tackling the 400m Collister ran 52.33 in his heat, and then produced a semi-final time of 52.05, but sadly just missed out on qualification for the final.

EASTERN MASTERS

Helpston & PANVAC athletes brought six medals home from the Eastern Masters Indoor Track and Field Championship the Lee Valley Stadium.

Dave Brown of PANVAC won over 45 800m gold clocking a time of 2:10.41.

Kerry Goymour is best known as a sprinter, but she is also a useful long distance runner. The Helpston Harrier surprised herself when winning the over 40 3,000m gold with a 12:09.04 clocking.

Over 70 PANVAC jumper John Spriggs won triple jump gold with a distance of 7.41m and took 4th place in the long jump with 3.26m.

Kevin Bates of PANVAC has been winning titles for over 50 years. The former English Schools champion won over 70 shot put gold with a throw of 10.46m. His team-mate Simon Achurch took over 50 silver with a distance of 12.27m. Jim Gillespie finished as 4th over 60 with a 8.79m throw.

And, although primarily a thrower, Achurch also had a go at the 60m sprint in which he ran 9.62 for 4th place.

Helpston Harrier Steve Robinson won over 40 3,000m silver in 9:49.71. Robinson ran so well he's been invited back next week to represent the East of England Masters in a regional match.

Dave Knighton of PANVAC clocked for 4th place in the over 60’s 800m with a time of 2:33.54.

Race round-up

PANVAC’s Louie Hemmings battled his way to 7th place in the UK Athletics Cross Challenge under 15 race which was run in the mud at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds.

PANVAC’s Simon Fell ran a speedy 16:10 in the Monaco 5K. It was Fell's quickest 5k time in five years.

His sons were both in action and Isaac Fell also took advantage of the fast course running a 16:43 PB.

Noah Fell finished with a 19:22 clocking.