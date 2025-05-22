Dominant opening day display by PANVAC stars

Angus Bowling won his pole vault competition at the Embankment.Angus Bowling won his pole vault competition at the Embankment.
Peterborough & Nene Valley AC won their first Southern Athletics League meeting of the season by a huge margin at the Embankment.

​Hoping to get back to the top flight the club totally dominated their Division Two North & East fixture to put a marker down for a promotion challenge.

PANVAC were already out of sight of the five opposing teams when the sprint relays took place at the end of proceedings. They convincingly won both male & female 4 x100m & 4 x 400m races to put the cap on a hugely successful day of athletics.

Jess Varley pulled off an impressive double winning the 1,500m in 5:02.0 and blasting her way round the 3,000m to win in 10:40.7.

Andrea Jenkins, Becki Hall, Dave Bush & Simon Achurch pulled off two wins apiece in the throws. Jack Pishorn gained his first win for the club in the B hammer.

Sean O’Donnell won the 200m in 22.0 & Harry Collister took the honours in the B race with a 22.5 clocking.

The ladies produced another sprint double for the club with Holly Aslin taking the 100m honours in 12.8 & Iris Kwakye winning the B race with a time of 13.0.

Claire Smith won the B 200m in 63.5, her best time for two seasons. Lucy Preston ran 2:37.5 to win the 800m.

Teenager Jack Wheatley won the 110m hurdles in 15.5 with veteran Sean Reidy clocking 18.2 to win the B race. Alastar Phelan won the B 400m hurdles in 60.9.

Away from the track pole vaulters Angus Bowling with 4.20m & Noah Fell with 2.90m won the A & B competitions while Donovan Capes threw 13.08m to win the shot.

Beth Torr took maximum points with a distance of 8.84m in the triple jump & Emma Hornsby won the long jump with 4.95m.

