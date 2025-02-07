Dazzling Dominika was a golden girl for HAITO Karate Club in big London event
She competed in the 10-12 year-old girls -45kg category and delivered an outstanding performance winning her first fight with a decisive wazari (head-level kick).
Dominika advanced to the final and secured victory in her second match due to her opponent receiving penalties for illegal head punches.
The city club enjoyed several other successes with silver medals won by Adam Pilarski, Ilze Pulina and Mantas Zamba with Jacob Barker winning a bronze medal.
Pilarksi competed in the 10-12 year old boys +45kg category clinching victory in his first fight with a strong wazari head-kick before coming up against a more experienced opponent.
Pulina, making her tournament debut, claimed a brilliant silver medal in the adult women -60kg category.
Zamba secured an excellent second place in a +80kg weight category.
And Barker competed in the boys 6-7 years old category where he showed amazing toughness and spirit.
Despite a challenging first round he demonstrated incredible resilience and determination to secure his well-deserved bronze medal.
He bounced back in his second fight, showcasing his skill with a fantastic wazari head-kick victory.
HAITO Karate is an independent Kyokushin Karate club based at UNIT 3, Wharf Road Industrial Estate, Wharf Rd, Woodston, Peterborough PE2 9PS. Further information from 07544 862183,