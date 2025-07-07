Corey and Caroline are Nene Park Golf Club champions and thrilling finishes to seniors events

Nene Park Golf Club Champions 2025, from left, Ben Ferguson, Paul Wright, Corey Dann and Caroline Hall.

Corey Dann and Caroline Hall are the Nene Park Club champions for 2025.

And the seniors club titles went to Paul Wright (55-65 year-olds) and Steve Gibbs (over 65s).

All events took place over two round at Thorpe Wood with Dann shooting rounds of 74 & 78 to win by three shots from Mark Tyler with Allan Young a further shot back in third.

Hall won by a decisive margin of seven shots after rounds of 81 and 83. Cath Hunt was second with Anne Curwen a further three shots adrift in third.

The seniors events were decided by nett scores and the 55-65 year-old competition was a thriller with Wright pipping Robert Gooding on countback after both recorded two round scores of 134. James Gillespie was third, a shot behind.

Steve Gibbs won the over 65s competition by two shots with a nett score of 135. Graham Jones (137) and Pete Cudbertson (138) were second and third respectively.

Men's nett champion was Ben Ferguson, while Gunilla Nilsson Green was ladies nett champion.

Results

Men: Gross – 1 Corey Dann 74+78=152, 2 Mark Tyler 79+76=155, 3 Allan Young 81+75=156. Nett – Ben Ferguson 70+66=136, 2 Joe Pearson 71+68=139, 3 Steve Butler 71+71=142.

Ladies: Gross – 1 Caroline Hall 81+83=164, 2 Cath Hunt 79+83=171, 3 Anne Curwen 87+88=175. Nett – 1 Gunilla Nilsson Green 66+74=140. 2 Leah Jeeves 68+73=141, 3 Carole Epsom 75+68=143.

Seniors

55-65yrs: 1 Paul Wright 72+62=134, 2 Robert Gooding 71+63=134, 3 James Gillespie 69+66=135.

66 years+: 1 Steve Gibbs 73+62=135, 2 Graham Jones 69+68=137, 3 Pete Cudbertson 69+69=138.

The latest results from around the local courses…

ELTON FURZE

Ladies

Fun ‘Orange Ogre’ competition: 1 Trish Crighton/Karen Mason/Sue Pawson/Jane Ross, 2 Trish Whittamore/Shirley Simpson/Anne Wood/Janet Elliott, 3

Oggie Wentworth/Liz Titheridge/Maureen Ledger/Mel Steel.

Seniors

Social scramble: 1 B. Tulloch/J.Jones/P. Reynolds, 2 D Ballard/D. Tansley/K. Huntley, 3 M. Taylor/M. Eldridge/I. Simpson.

Match lost 2.5-3.5 to Bourn: Elton names only: David Pope/John Gibson halved; Mickey Graham/Trevor Hunter halved; Ian Simpson/Babu Odedra lost 5 & 3; Richard Freeborough/David Rawson halved; Ken Huntly/Roy Taggart W5&4; Roger Mayhew/Trevor Pike L4&3.