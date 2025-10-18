International Award for Local Martial Arts Instructor

Ki Kong Tang Soo Do Grandmaster receives International Award

In September this year, the Knights of Bushido in the Czech Republic, invited a select few Masters and Grandmasters from around the world for a three day event.

It included seminars with respected Grandmasters, a movie premiere with a Q&A session to meet the actors, and a Hall of Fame ceremony.

Based in Sawtry, the five times World Champion in Tang Soo Do, Grandmaster Mark Adlington, was awarded their Warrior trophy. He was also inducted into their International Hall of Fame for his decades of dedication, training, and teaching of Martial Arts.