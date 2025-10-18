International Award for Local Martial Arts Instructor

By Karena Adlington
Contributor
Published 18th Oct 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 10:32 BST
Ki Kong Tang Soo Do Grandmaster receives International Awardplaceholder image
Ki Kong Tang Soo Do Grandmaster receives International Award
In September this year, the Knights of Bushido in the Czech Republic, invited a select few Masters and Grandmasters from around the world for a three day event.

It included seminars with respected Grandmasters, a movie premiere with a Q&A session to meet the actors, and a Hall of Fame ceremony.

Based in Sawtry, the five times World Champion in Tang Soo Do, Grandmaster Mark Adlington, was awarded their Warrior trophy. He was also inducted into their International Hall of Fame for his decades of dedication, training, and teaching of Martial Arts.

Related topics:MastersCzech Republic
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice