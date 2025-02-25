Salem puts the lot back in with Peterborough Phantoms
The 33 year-old will be back with the city side in the 2025-26 season. He’s enjoying a decent campaign this time around as he closes in on 50 points.
Salem told the Phantoms website: “It was a really easy decision for me to sign back for next season.
"We have a really good group of guys in the dressing room who all want to work hard.
"We have got a tough end of the season coming up with some big games and our aim is to finish as high up the table as we can, so we can go into the play-offs with a lot of momentum and confidence as a group and hopefully bring some more silverware back to Peterborough.”
Coach Slava Koulikov added: “Nathan has been fantastic this season. He plays direct, physical and with an edge in every shift.
"He leads by example. There have been many games this season where we needed him, and he came up with big plays on and off the puck.
"His skill, leadership and dedication make him a cornerstone of our team.”