Fans' favourite re-signs for a sixth season with the Peterborough Phantoms

Joe Gretton. Photo Paul Young.

Peterborough Phantoms have re-signed utility player Joe Gretton for the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27 year-old former Nottingham player arrived at Phantoms ahead of the 2019-20 season and his a fans’ favourite because of his tough, all-action style, either in defence or when on offence.

After signing for his sixth season with the city club Gretton told the club website: “I’m dead excited to be back for year six in paradise! I love this team and our beautiful fans so it’s always an easy decision to come back. We have unfinished business from last season and I’m looking forward to seeing all the boys old and new and getting started again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms’ new head coach, Ashley Tait, added. “I’ve always been on the other team with Joe, but from what I’ve seen he is a team first guy who always gives 100%. Talking to other players he is great in the room, and he gives me options being able to play forward and defence. What he brings on and off the ice can’t be overlooked.”