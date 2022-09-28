The most successful Milton Golf Club junior team of all time lift another national title, plus the local club results

Milton's champions juniors, from left, Raymond, Charlie Pearce, Euan Herson (Captain) and Jacob Williams.

The talented youngsters won the BCCS National KO final at Staverton Park in Daventry beating York Golf Club by 3 holes, after scrambling past Childwall, Liverpool in a tight semi-final.

Milton managed to make enough birdies to pip their younger opponents in the Pairs Betterball Matchplay Final.Charlie Pearce (handicap 1) and Jacob Williams (1) finished all square in the first match against opponents getting 13 and 19 shots respectively.

In the following match Euan Herson (2) and Raymond (4) were giving 14 shots to each of their opponents, but sealed the match 3 up on the 16th.

In the semi-final Milton won by one hole over after an opponent missed a four-foot putt to tie.

Herson and Raymond won their match while Williams and Pearce tied after all four players made some clutch shots.

The youngsters claimed the Junior Team Golf Home Nations and England Trophy wins in 2021-2022.

**Thalia Martin of Milton Golf Club missed the cut at the prestigious Irish Open last weekend after rounds of 71 and 75 for two over par.

Latest local club results

NENE PARK

Seniors: Autumn OM Stableford: 1 David McPartlin 45pts, 2 John Wood 43, 3 Keith Hill 41.

Texas Scramble: 1 Nigel Richards, Martin Gee & Tim Brookfield nett 54, 2 Richard Elliott, Mike Wilson & Barry Tyler 56, 3 Dudley Van Kerro, Adrian Ennett & David Green 59.

Men: Woodman Trophy: Div 1: 1 Tony Harwood 42pts, 2 Dave Riley 39, 3 Stephen Watson 38. Div 2: 1 Darren Herbert 42 pts, 2 David Marwood 38 3 Trevor Smith 38.

Ladies: Autumn Vase age 55+: Div 1: Gunilla Grundstrom 44pts, 2 Maggie Davey 41, 3 Maggie Crisp 39. Div 2: 1 Elaine Williams 39pts, 2 Vivien Clark 38, 3 Julie Tee 37.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies: September medal: 1 Karin Henderson, 2 Oggie Wentworth, 3 Dawn Nkana.

Men: Midweek Medal: 1 Jonathan Page, 2 John Mackle.

