Wrexham vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to League One title challengers
This is first game Gustav Lindgren is available for but it is unclear whether or not he will be thrown straight into action.
Wrexham have won 11 and drawn two of their home league games this season and sit third in the table, two points off top spot. Jack Marriott has impressed for the hosts this season but he is out long term with injury at the moment.
Follow all the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Wrexham vs Posh
Headed out and full time
Posh corner, maybe last attack
95 mins 1-0 Wrexham
Fernandez sent up front, Posh sending some balls into the box but Wrexham well up to it.
93 mins 1-0 Wrexham
Dobson booked for a lunge on Hayes straight away. Posh free kick midway into the Wrexham half.
Fernandez heads wide
6 added minutes
Hayes now switched to the right,
Looks like a back four Johnston LB
Wrexham sub
George Dobson for Cannon
89 mins 1-0 Wrexham
and there’s the Fletcher goal.
Rathbone with a strong run down the left, beats Kyrianou, stands the ball up to the backpost and he powers the header home.
1-0 Wexham
Fletcher
85 mins 0-0
Pressure building, Fletcher gets in behind the Posh backline on the left of the box, passes across for Faal, his shot is blocked by Collins who hits a clearance that pinballs off two Posh men before falling nicely for Fernandez to hoof clear.
84 mins 0-0
Header over from Fletcher. He looks much more of a threat in the air than Palmer. Posh need to cut the crosses out. Wrexham getting in top
79 mins 0-0
There’s a promising moment for Posh, ball over the top to CCC on the right, runs onto it, could shoot but doesn’t. Looks to put the ball across and it’s blocked.
77 mins 0-0
Bit of a tough watch this. Neither side looks even remotely close to scoring
Posh sub
Mothersille on for Ihionvien
72 mins 0-0
Good effort from range from James just before the subs. Curled an effort towards the top corner from just outside the box, only just over.
Wrexham sub
Mendy, Mullin off
James McClean, Mo Faal on
70 mins 0-0
Game resumes, looks like he’s going to carry on.
69 mins 0-0
Worry here.
Bilokapic launches a throw out of the box but then goes down and it looks like he needs attention om his shoulder.
66 mins 0-0
Another corner Posh should have had, Okonkwo gets enough on a Posh free-kick into the box that is headed at goal by Fernandez. Goal kick given
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.