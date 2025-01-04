Live

Wrexham vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to League One title challengers

By Ben Jones
Published 4th Jan 2025, 12:19 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 14:59 GMT
Bradley Ihionvien could be set to feature for Peterborough United again. Photo: Joe Dent.Bradley Ihionvien could be set to feature for Peterborough United again. Photo: Joe Dent.
Bradley Ihionvien could be set to feature for Peterborough United again. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to the Racecourse Ground to face Wrexham (January 4, 3pm).

This is first game Gustav Lindgren is available for but it is unclear whether or not he will be thrown straight into action.

Wrexham have won 11 and drawn two of their home league games this season and sit third in the table, two points off top spot. Jack Marriott has impressed for the hosts this season but he is out long term with injury at the moment.

Follow all the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Wrexham vs Posh

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:54 GMT

Headed out and full time

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:54 GMT

Posh corner, maybe last attack

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:52 GMT

95 mins 1-0 Wrexham

Fernandez sent up front, Posh sending some balls into the box but Wrexham well up to it.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:50 GMT

93 mins 1-0 Wrexham

Dobson booked for a lunge on Hayes straight away. Posh free kick midway into the Wrexham half.

Fernandez heads wide

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:48 GMT

6 added minutes

Hayes now switched to the right,

Looks like a back four Johnston LB

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:48 GMT

Wrexham sub

George Dobson for Cannon

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:46 GMT

89 mins 1-0 Wrexham

and there’s the Fletcher goal.

Rathbone with a strong run down the left, beats Kyrianou, stands the ball up to the backpost and he powers the header home.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:44 GMT

1-0 Wexham

Fletcher

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:43 GMT

85 mins 0-0

Pressure building, Fletcher gets in behind the Posh backline on the left of the box, passes across for Faal, his shot is blocked by Collins who hits a clearance that pinballs off two Posh men before falling nicely for Fernandez to hoof clear.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:42 GMT

84 mins 0-0

Header over from Fletcher. He looks much more of a threat in the air than Palmer. Posh need to cut the crosses out. Wrexham getting in top

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:38 GMT

79 mins 0-0

There’s a promising moment for Posh, ball over the top to CCC on the right, runs onto it, could shoot but doesn’t. Looks to put the ball across and it’s blocked.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:35 GMT

77 mins 0-0

Bit of a tough watch this. Neither side looks even remotely close to scoring

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:33 GMT

Posh sub

Mothersille on for Ihionvien

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:30 GMT

72 mins 0-0

Good effort from range from James just before the subs. Curled an effort towards the top corner from just outside the box, only just over.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:29 GMT

Wrexham sub

Mendy, Mullin off

James McClean, Mo Faal on

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:29 GMT

70 mins 0-0

Game resumes, looks like he’s going to carry on.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:27 GMT

69 mins 0-0

Worry here.

Bilokapic launches a throw out of the box but then goes down and it looks like he needs attention om his shoulder.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:25 GMT

66 mins 0-0

Another corner Posh should have had, Okonkwo gets enough on a Posh free-kick into the box that is headed at goal by Fernandez. Goal kick given

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WrexhamLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice