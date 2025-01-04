Wrexham vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to League One title challengers

Bradley Ihionvien could be set to feature for Peterborough United again. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United travel to the Racecourse Ground to face Wrexham (January 4, 3pm).

This is first game Gustav Lindgren is available for but it is unclear whether or not he will be thrown straight into action.

Wrexham have won 11 and drawn two of their home league games this season and sit third in the table, two points off top spot. Jack Marriott has impressed for the hosts this season but he is out long term with injury at the moment.