News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Posh players celebrate their winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh players celebrate their winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh players celebrate their winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Will Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson make a significant change to his starting line-up for the visit of Northampton Town?

It’s a selection Peterborough United need to get right for the visit of local rivals Northampton Town to the Weston Homes Stadium for a League One game on Tuesday (7.45pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 4th Mar 2024, 09:13 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 11:28 GMT

The Cobblers will be keen to complete a first League double over Posh since the 1986-87 Fourth Division season when it finished 2-1 in Northampton and 1-0 at London Road.

Posh went down 1-0 at Sixfields earlier this season to a fluke goal so revenge will be on their minds.

Posh don’t have a great deal of options, especially with speedy striker Ricky-Jade Jones expected to join midfielder Jeando Fuchs on the long-term injury list, but there is one significant change that can be made.

We’re sticking with the 4-2-3-1 formation….

An easy decision here. Steer's back-up Nicholas Bilokapic made a bad misjudgement to hand Cobblers the win against Posh in August.

1. JED STEER

An easy decision here. Steer's back-up Nicholas Bilokapic made a bad misjudgement to hand Cobblers the win against Posh in August. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
The Manchester City loanee is a rookie right-back and it shows at times. He's steady enough to stay in the team. but it will be interesting to see what happens if recent signing Vontae Daley-Campbell reaches match fitness.

2. JADEL KATONGO

The Manchester City loanee is a rookie right-back and it shows at times. He's steady enough to stay in the team. but it will be interesting to see what happens if recent signing Vontae Daley-Campbell reaches match fitness. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The left-back is one of the first names on any team sheet, and not just because he is the skipper.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The left-back is one of the first names on any team sheet, and not just because he is the skipper. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
The right centre-back is enjoying a splendid season.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The right centre-back is enjoying a splendid season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Darren FergusonNorthampton TownCobblersLeague One