The Cobblers will be keen to complete a first League double over Posh since the 1986-87 Fourth Division season when it finished 2-1 in Northampton and 1-0 at London Road.

Posh went down 1-0 at Sixfields earlier this season to a fluke goal so revenge will be on their minds.

Posh don’t have a great deal of options, especially with speedy striker Ricky-Jade Jones expected to join midfielder Jeando Fuchs on the long-term injury list, but there is one significant change that can be made.

We’re sticking with the 4-2-3-1 formation….

JED STEER An easy decision here. Steer's back-up Nicholas Bilokapic made a bad misjudgement to hand Cobblers the win against Posh in August.

JADEL KATONGO The Manchester City loanee is a rookie right-back and it shows at times. He's steady enough to stay in the team. but it will be interesting to see what happens if recent signing Vontae Daley-Campbell reaches match fitness.

HARRISON BURROWS The left-back is one of the first names on any team sheet, and not just because he is the skipper.