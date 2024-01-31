News you can trust since 1948
Wigan Athletic strengthen ahead of Saturday's trip to Peterborough United

The January transfer window has been open for 29 days and there has been precious little activity at Peterborough United
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 16:43 GMT
Mo Eisa (7) celebrates a Posh goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Mo Eisa (7) celebrates a Posh goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Mo Eisa (7) celebrates a Posh goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.

Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford.

Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.

Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog

Posh January transfer window

16:42 GMT

New signing to face Posh on Saturday?

Wigan Athletic, who visit Posh on Saturday, have signed QPR striker Charlie Kelman on loan.

16:35 GMT

More League One news

Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon has been spotted in Portsmouth by eagle-eyed local Portsmouth News reporter Jordan Cross.

Blackpool have completed the signing of Southampton midfielder Ryan Finnigan for an undisclosed fee,

Shrewsbury are showing interest in Brighton midfielder Jack Hinchy according to the Shropshire Star.

14:24 GMT

Rams Raid

Derby County are set to sign Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams on loan from Cardiff City.

11:55 GMT

League One latest

Wycombe Wanderers are talking to Plymouth midfielder Matt Butcher over a permanent move, according to Football Insider.

Leaders Portsmouth are reportedly closing on Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon and Oxford are close to signing Blackpool forward Owen Dale and Bolton Wanderers have made a second, improved bid for Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers.

08:34 GMT

Pompey raid Reading, Eisa on the move

League One leaders Portsmouth signed Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre before last night's 2-2 draw at Oxford.

Exeter have signed winger Millenic Ali from Halifax for an undisclosed fee and Mo Eisa on loan from MK Dons. Eisa could face his old club Posh on February 6.

17:37 GMT

Cambridge signing

Defender James Gibbons has joined Cambridge United on loan from Bristol Rovers until the summer.

17:36 GMT

Posh signing!

The loan signing until the end of the season of 19 year-old Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe has been confirmed by Posh.

15:57 GMT

League One latest

Blackpool are reportedly interested in Southampton midfielder Ryan Finnigan.

Derby County are now after Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory. They've also been chasing Wednesday centre-forward Michael Smith.

Wycombe have signed forward Beryly Lubala from Burton Albion.

15:53 GMT

Posh close to signing

Reports have emerged suggesting Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe was due to have a medical at Posh today. Posh want the 19 year-old on loan until the end of the season, although League One rivals Oxford United were trying to hi-jack the deal.

Tue, 30 Jan, 2024, 11:08 GMT

More League One news

Exeter City, Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town are believed to be interested in Stevenage striker Aaron Pressley.

