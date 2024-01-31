Wigan Athletic strengthen ahead of Saturday's trip to Peterborough United
The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford.
Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
New signing to face Posh on Saturday?
Wigan Athletic, who visit Posh on Saturday, have signed QPR striker Charlie Kelman on loan.
More League One news
Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon has been spotted in Portsmouth by eagle-eyed local Portsmouth News reporter Jordan Cross.
Blackpool have completed the signing of Southampton midfielder Ryan Finnigan for an undisclosed fee,
Shrewsbury are showing interest in Brighton midfielder Jack Hinchy according to the Shropshire Star.
Rams Raid
Derby County are set to sign Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams on loan from Cardiff City.
League One latest
Wycombe Wanderers are talking to Plymouth midfielder Matt Butcher over a permanent move, according to Football Insider.
Leaders Portsmouth are reportedly closing on Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon and Oxford are close to signing Blackpool forward Owen Dale and Bolton Wanderers have made a second, improved bid for Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers.
Pompey raid Reading, Eisa on the move
Cambridge signing
Defender James Gibbons has joined Cambridge United on loan from Bristol Rovers until the summer.
Posh signing!
The loan signing until the end of the season of 19 year-old Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe has been confirmed by Posh.
League One latest
Posh close to signing
Reports have emerged suggesting Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe was due to have a medical at Posh today. Posh want the 19 year-old on loan until the end of the season, although League One rivals Oxford United were trying to hi-jack the deal.
More League One news
Exeter City, Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town are believed to be interested in Stevenage striker Aaron Pressley.