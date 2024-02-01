Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates a goal for Posh against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday. Photo: David Lowndes.

But the Championship club have agreed to loan him back to Posh until the end of the season. The 24 year-old has signed a four-year contract.

Mason-Clark has been an outstanding performer for Posh since moving to London Road from National League Barnet in August, 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

The transfer fee Coventry have paid for an exciting attacking talent will also remain undisclosed, but the Sky Blues had cash to spend after selling Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres for a combined £35 million in the summer. They also have 19,000 season ticket holders. Posh have described the fee as ‘substantial.’

It’s a certainty the deal will be full of add-ons and bonuses for Posh should Mason-Clark and Coventry be successful.

Coventry are currently sixth in the Championship so Mason-Clark could be a Premier League player next season, just two years after leaving Barnet.

Mason-Clark has scored 25 goals in 82 appearances (71 starts) for Posh so far. He scored 10 goals in his debut season in the Football League in the 2022-23 season and is Posh top scorer with 15 goals in all competitions this season.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony pledged he would only sell star players in this transfer window if the buying club agreed to loan him back for the rest of the season.