Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with director of football Barry Fry. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists the future is bright at London Road no matter what happens to a team embroiled in a desperate fight to avoid relegation from League One.

He believes the status change to a category 2 Academy in 2022 is going to bear fruit talent-wise and financially in the coming seasons.

MacAnthony, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, said: “Talking to the people at our Academy always gives me a boost. This is how we will eventually get rid of our debt and became established as a Championship club or at least a top three club in League One.

"I was given a presentation there recently and shown how many top, top players we have aged 14-15. The manager stakes his career on some of them playing in our first team in three-and-a-half years. Forger the current under 18s as they have come through before we became a category 2 Academy. The coaching is now better.

"We have a striker in our under 18s who is still an under 16 who is as quick as Ricky-Jade Jones and who can finish. We are meeting with his family and he will sign pre-pro forms and he could be in our first team next season. He’s trained with the first team recently and gaffer has met the parents. We’re excited about him and it’s important we don’t keep losing players like him.

"There are others bubbling under the surface as well. We have a central defender from India who looks very good.”