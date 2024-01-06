Five months into a season that can last 10 months is the perfect time to deliver a half-term report on the Peterborough United players.
It’s fair to say ‘exceeded all expectations’ and and ‘on course for a great career’ would be applicable for many individuals.
Here are the PT gradings for the season so far.
1. ROMONEY CRICHLOW: C-
After a promising start in Posh colours the central defender started to make mistakes and lost his place to Josh Knight. He’s left-footed which offers good balance and he's ok with the ball at his feet, but it’s doubtful he’s shown enough to convince anyone important he could replace Edwards should the boy wonder depart. Photo: David Lowndes
2. RYAN DE HAVILLAND: C
A summer signing from Barnet has very few chances to shine (9 starts), but Posh fancy he could yet make an impact as a ‘number 10’. Looks decent in possession and has plenty of energy, but no sign yet of his apparent dead ball expertise. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JADEL KATONGO: C
The Manchester City loanee hasn’t played as often as he probably expected making just eight starts, but he’s shown flashes of class. He’s been employed in three different positions – centre-back, right-back and central midfield – and performed solidly. He could get a run of games at right-back now that Peter Kioso has gone. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS: C+
He’s surplus to requirements at London Road now and has barely played since the middle of October, but he’s still managed 10 goals this season. A great attitude on and off the pitch. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES