News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Steve Evans made 23 signings during his Peterborough United tenure.Steve Evans made 23 signings during his Peterborough United tenure.
Steve Evans made 23 signings during his Peterborough United tenure.

Where are they now? The 23 players Steve Evans signed for Peterborough United including two who went on to win full England caps!

During his 11 months at Peterborough United, manager Steve Evans signed 23 players.
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Jun 2023, 08:26 BST

Now back in League One after a miraculous season with Stevenage, Evans appears to have started his latest signing spree by bringing in former Posh man Nathan Thompson as well as two others in the last week,

Evans is no stranger to making moves in the transfer market having signed so many at Posh in just 11 months - between February 18, 2018 and January 23, 2019 - but were they a success at London Road? And where are they now?

Players are listed in the order they signed for Posh.

Current Club: Scunthorpe. Evans linked back up with goalkeeper Chapman at Stevenage. He also signed him for Gillingham after leaving Posh, but swiftly left and ended up playing under former Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean at Scunthorpe. He has been retained as the club enter the National League North next season. POSH SUCCESS? NO

1. Aaron Chapman

Current Club: Scunthorpe. Evans linked back up with goalkeeper Chapman at Stevenage. He also signed him for Gillingham after leaving Posh, but swiftly left and ended up playing under former Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean at Scunthorpe. He has been retained as the club enter the National League North next season. POSH SUCCESS? NO Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Current club: Unattached. The centre-back left Rochdale at the end of the season following the club's relegation to League Two having only played five times after joining in January from Morecambe. POSH SUCCESS? DID A JOB.

2. Rhys Bennett

Current club: Unattached. The centre-back left Rochdale at the end of the season following the club's relegation to League Two having only played five times after joining in January from Morecambe. POSH SUCCESS? DID A JOB. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Current club: Unattached. Another one who ended the campaign at Scunthorpe although full-back Daniel did not have his contract renewed. POSH SUCCESS? NO

3. Colin Daniel

Current club: Unattached. Another one who ended the campaign at Scunthorpe although full-back Daniel did not have his contract renewed. POSH SUCCESS? NO Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Current club: St Mirren. Started out with 3 goals in his first 2 Posh games before drifting out of favour and back into Scottish football via a loan at Lincoln. The midfielder is rated very highly at the Paisley club. Boss Stephen Robinson has told suitors they will need to break the club's transfer record to sign him. POSH SUCCESS? NO.

4. Mark O'Hara

Current club: St Mirren. Started out with 3 goals in his first 2 Posh games before drifting out of favour and back into Scottish football via a loan at Lincoln. The midfielder is rated very highly at the Paisley club. Boss Stephen Robinson has told suitors they will need to break the club's transfer record to sign him. POSH SUCCESS? NO. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Steve EvansNathan ThompsonEnglandLeague OneLondon Road