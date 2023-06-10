During his 11 months at Peterborough United, manager Steve Evans signed 23 players.
Now back in League One after a miraculous season with Stevenage, Evans appears to have started his latest signing spree by bringing in former Posh man Nathan Thompson as well as two others in the last week,
Evans is no stranger to making moves in the transfer market having signed so many at Posh in just 11 months - between February 18, 2018 and January 23, 2019 - but were they a success at London Road? And where are they now?
Players are listed in the order they signed for Posh.
1. Aaron Chapman
Current Club: Scunthorpe. Evans linked back up with goalkeeper Chapman at Stevenage. He also signed him for Gillingham after leaving Posh, but swiftly left and ended up playing under former Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean at Scunthorpe. He has been retained as the club enter the National League North next season. POSH SUCCESS? NO Photo: Joe Dent
2. Rhys Bennett
Current club: Unattached. The centre-back left Rochdale at the end of the season following the club's relegation to League Two having only played five times after joining in January from Morecambe. POSH SUCCESS? DID A JOB. Photo: Joe Dent
3. Colin Daniel
Current club: Unattached. Another one who ended the campaign at Scunthorpe although full-back Daniel did not have his contract renewed. POSH SUCCESS? NO Photo: Joe Dent
4. Mark O'Hara
Current club: St Mirren. Started out with 3 goals in his first 2 Posh games before drifting out of favour and back into Scottish football via a loan at Lincoln. The midfielder is rated very highly at the Paisley club. Boss Stephen Robinson has told suitors they will need to break the club's transfer record to sign him. POSH SUCCESS? NO. Photo: Joe Dent