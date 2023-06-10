4 . Mark O'Hara

Current club: St Mirren. Started out with 3 goals in his first 2 Posh games before drifting out of favour and back into Scottish football via a loan at Lincoln. The midfielder is rated very highly at the Paisley club. Boss Stephen Robinson has told suitors they will need to break the club's transfer record to sign him. POSH SUCCESS? NO. Photo: Joe Dent