Two good results for Peterborough United youngsters at Birmingham City

George Nevett played for Posh Under 21s at Birmingham City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United teams have recorded two decent Premier Development League results against Birmingham City this week.

A very young Posh team won an Under 18 League game between the sides 2-1 on Wednesday. Rylie Fitzpatrick and Patryk Sykut scored the goals for Posh who were 1-0 down at the break and who had a man sent off in the second-half. The result was even more commendable as Posh travelled with several under 15s and under 16s in their squad.

The Under 18s have a league game at Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

And Posh Under 21s drew 0-0 at Birmingham on Friday after including regular first-team squad members George Nevett and Donay O’Brien-Brady in their squad.

Posh almost opened the scoring 10 minutes before the break when O’Brien-Brady and Eddie Fox were denied by home ‘keeper Will O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan also did well to keep Sykut from scoring again after the break.

Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore had made a superb stop to deny Frank Tattum in the sixth minute.

The Under 21s are next in league action at Cardiff City on April 1.

Posh U21s: Blackmore, Trialist, Mendonca, Sumnall, Nevett, Young, Campbell, O’Brien-Brady, Fox, Changunda. Subs: Beech, Smith, Sykut, Marcano-McWilliams, Fitzpatrick.