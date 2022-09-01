Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Idris Kanu in action.

4.30pm: Bristol Rovers have completed their second signing of the day, Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn has moved to the Memorial Stadium on loan. He scored in both Championship matches for Boro against Posh last season.

Fleetwood have signed striker Admiral Muskwe on loan from Luton Town.

3.15pm Bristol Rovers have signed Fulham forward Sylvester Jasper on loan.

Saido Berahino. Photo: Getty Images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3pm: Striker Luke Jephcott is set to leave Plymouth. Several options open to him apparently.

Ipswich have had a £500,000 bid for midfielder Panutche Camara accepted by Plymouth.

2.15pm: Shrewsbury have confirmed the signing on loan of Crystal Palace forward Rob Street.

1.30pm: Plymouth have signed centre-forward Sam Cosgrove on a season-long loan from Birmingham City. The striker had loan spells at Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon in League One last season. It’s the first confirmed signing by a League One club. according to the BBC anyway.

Pompey remain confident they can keep winger Ronan Curtis despite interest from Watford and QPR.

Palace Under-21 striker Rob Street is set to join Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan.

Bolton, Charlton and Oxford all keen on signing forward Macauley Bonne on loan from Ipswich.

1pm: Posh midfielder Idris Kanu has joined National League Barnet on a two-year contract after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee. Kanu (22) was Posh’s longest-serving player having joined from Aldershot in August, 2017. Kanu started 21 Posh games, 11 of them in the EFL Trophy. He made 48 substitute appearances for the club.

Tyreece Simpson, a forward linked with Posh in the summerl has joined Championship side Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

12.15pm: The London Standard and Sky Sports are reporting an £8 million package offer for Ronnie Edwards from Premier League Crystal Palace. Posh chairman Darragh McAnthony dismissed a reported Palace offer of £4 million earlier this summer as ‘derisory.’

Noon: So it’s noon on transfer deadline day and only four signings have been confirmed by EFL clubs, all in League Two.

According to Gloucester Live Cheltenham are poised to complete the permanent signing of James Olayinka from Arsenal though and Sky Sports are reporting Bristol Rovers are taking Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn on loan. Coburn scored in both Championship matches for Boro against Posh last season.

George Hirst, a forward linked with Posh in the summer and who was on loan at Pompey last season, has joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Barnsley are apparently looking to sign Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff on loan.

10.45am: Ipswich are reportedly in talks with former Pompey striker Gassan Ahadme who has been told he can leave Burton Albion.

10.30am: Posh are still trying to offload transfer-lister pair Ryan Broom and Idris Kanu. Plenty of interest apparently so they could leave before the end of the day.

10am: Former Posh loan striker Saido Berahino (29) has joined Cypriot top flight team AEL Limassol following his summer release from Sheffield Wednesday.

Poortsmouth, who host Posh on Saturday, are closing in on a deal for winger Harvey St Claire, a Scottish under 21 international currently with Venezia in Italy and Derby and Ipswich are reportedly battling it out for Sheffield United youngster Will Osula.

Another former Posh loanee Ryan Tunnicliffe is expected to leave Pompey today.

As of 10pm on Wednesday, League One clubs had made 39 signings between them in August.

It wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if that number was doubled on the final day of summer trading on Thursday.

The deadline for transfers is 11pm and then there will be no more movement between clubs until January unless players are out of contract.

Notable arrivals into League One included Owen Dale who moved to Portsmouth on loan from Blackpool and experienced centre-back Richard Keogh who also left Blackpool to join Ipswich Town.

Wycombe Wanderers signed centre-back Alfie Mawson on a free transfer. He was in an England squad as recently as 2018 and was an ever-present in the Premier League with Swansea City in the 2017-18 season.

Wednesday also took Mark McGuinness on loan from Cardiff City. He once scored a winning goal for Posh when an Ipswich Town player.