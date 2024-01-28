Top two in League One looking to strengthen again, but Wigan could be weakened before they visit Posh on Saturday
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and hope to bring other new players to the club.
Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards were expected to leave, but neither has yet departed.
The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
Wigan news
Wigan travel to Posh on Saturday, but star young goalkeeper Sam Tickle might not be there. Tickle is reportedly wanted by Championship duo Preston and Birmingham City.
Top two set to sign more new players
The top two in League One, Portsmouth and Bolton, are not resting on their laurels.
Leaders Pompey are expected to sign forward Callum Lang from Wigan in the next 48 hours, while second-placed Bolton Wanderers have been heavily linked with Bristol Rovers attacker Aaron Collins. Collins was left out of the Rovers team that beat Oxford on Saturday..
Wrexham and Charlton have also been linked with Collins.
Pompey on the move
League One leaders Portsmouth are set to sign defender Tom McIntyre from Reading. They are also negotiating a fee with Wigan for forward Callum Lang.
Latest in League One
Exeter City have signed teenager Charlie Cummins from Irish club Cobh Ramblers after an extended trial. Posh are at Exeter on February 6.
Ogbeta to Bolton confirmed
The loan transfer of Nathanael Ogbeta from Swansea to Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season has been confirmed. The left-back enjoyed a successful spell on loan for Posh last season.
League One update
Burton Albion have signed forward Jonathan Leko from MK Dons on loan until the end of the season.
Leko could make his debut at Cambridge United on Saturday.
Ex-Posh man on the move
Winger Harry Anderson has joined League Two strugglers Colchester United on loan from Stevenage. Anderson played for Colchester manager Danny Cowley at Lincoln.
Rovers splash out club record fee
Bristol Live are reporting Bristol Rovers have agreed a club record fee for Grimsby midfielder Kamil Conteh.
Posh favourite set to join promotion rivals
Alex Crook of TalkSPORT says ex-Posh loanee Nathanael Ogbeta is set to join promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers on loan from Swansea City.
Posh had shown interest in a second loan spell at Posh for Ogbeta, but they felt new Swansea manager Luke Williams was likely to play him in Championship matches.
Ogbeta was outstanding for Posh on loan last season before picking up an injury late in the season.
Posh update
From POsh manager Darren Ferguson's press conference on Thursday: "It's been quiet, but we have to be prepared for something coming out of the blue which can happen in the last week of a transfer window.
"I'm in no rush to sign anyone. I know we have spoken about the left-back situation, but we have players who can player there, especially because of the way we use the position.
"I'm pretty certain Jonson Clarke-Harris will be here until the end of his contract,. That's the vibe I've been getting, but everyone needs a goalscorer so you never know."
The transfer window in England shuts 1t 11pm on Thursday, February 1.