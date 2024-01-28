From POsh manager Darren Ferguson's press conference on Thursday: "It's been quiet, but we have to be prepared for something coming out of the blue which can happen in the last week of a transfer window.

"I'm in no rush to sign anyone. I know we have spoken about the left-back situation, but we have players who can player there, especially because of the way we use the position.

"I'm pretty certain Jonson Clarke-Harris will be here until the end of his contract,. That's the vibe I've been getting, but everyone needs a goalscorer so you never know."