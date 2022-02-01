The starting XI that could get Peterborough United out of relegation trouble

The January signings feature heavily in the selections as they deserve to be given a chance to show they are an improvement on what Posh already have.
The team sticks with the wing-back formation.
1. STEVEN BENDA
He is now established as the Posh number one and the best goalkeeper at the club. His ability to come and claim crosses will serve Posh well in this league and his safety first approach to clearing the ball upfield should stop a lot of silly mistakes Posh have made trying to play out from the back.
2. BALI MUMBA
Mumba has improvements to make in his defensive game but gets the nod over Nathan Thompson given his energy and his ability at the attacking end of the field. Mistakes have crept into Thompson's game of late and he is often caught struggling to get back.
3. FRANKIE KENT
Kent has not made the step-up that many would have expected so far, but he was slightly unfortunate to be sent in exile post-Blackburn, especially considering the mistakes of others this season. Now back in, I expect him to keep his place.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Ronnie Edwards should continue to play at the heart of the defence with Kent and Josh Knight either side of him. It's Edwards' duty to get the ball out from the back in a positive way. I'd back him to be playing at this level next season regardless of how Posh fare.