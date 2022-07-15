Full-back Mumba (20) scored on his Posh debut in an FA Cup tie against Bristol Rovers in January, but only started eight games for the club before returning to Carrow Road.
He’s one of many old boys lying in wait for Posh in the 2022-23 League One season, but should any of them be feared?
Mumba is doubtless a much better player than he showed at the Weston Homes Stadium where he was rarely deployed in his best position as a dashing right-back.
He gets a fear factor rating of 6/10. Other Posh old boys in League One are...
1. NATHANIEL MENDEZ-LAING - Derby County.
Posh apps/goals: 100/11. An astonishing 63 of those Posh appearances were as a substitute after the winger moved to London Road from Wolves in 2010. Scored in that infamous last day defeat at Crystal Palace and also scored the 100th Posh League goal of the 2010-11 season. Since leaving Posh he played in the lower divisions with Rochdale and in the Premier League with Cardiff City. He was at Sheffield Wednesday last season. Troubles off the field have diminished his talent, but the 30 year-old has now secured a move to a big club which could rejuvenate him. Fear factor 7/10.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES CHESTER - Derby County
Posh apps/goals: 5/0. The centre-back played just a handful of times when on loan from Manchester United in the League One promotion season of 2008-09. Now 33, and after spells at Stoke City, Hull City, Aston Villa and West Brom, he's another to have signed on to try and help Derby towards former glories. A Welsh international who should be strong at League One level. Fear factor 8/10.
Photo: David Lowndes
3. SCOTT LOACH - Derby County
Posh apps/goals: 5/0. A 34 year-old goalkeeper who played 5 times for Posh on loan in the 2014-15 season. He played for National League Chesterfield last season so he can only have been signed as back-up at a Derby team who will be striving for promotion from League One this season. Fear factor 1/10.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
4. REECE BROWN - Forest Green Rovers
Posh apps/goals: 65/2. The neat-passing midfielder enjoyed loan spells in three successive seasons at Posh and performed well when promotion from League One was achieved in the 2020-21 season. Now returned to his first senior club after failing to make a single Football League appearance for Huddersfield Town in three years. He's still only 26 and could benefit from a return home. Fear factor 6/10.
Photo: Joe Dent