Will Norris concedes a goal playing in in the Premier League for Burnley against Liverpool at Turf Moor in 2021. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Norris, who has moved to Posh on loan until the end of the season, has not played a competitive senior first-team game since appearing for Burnley in a 1-0 Premier League defeat at the hands of Sheffield United almost two years ago in May, 2021.

That was the last of only three first-team appearances for Norris at the Clarets. He also played in a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of LIverpool after starring in an FA Cup penalty shootout win at MK Dons on his debut.

Norris is 29, but has made just 153 senior appearances in his career, most of them (84) at his first club Cambridge United and 26 of them during a loan spell at Braintree in the National League.

Norris moved from Cambridge to Wolves for an undisclosed fee in July 2017, but made just eight appearances, seven of them in cup competitions and one in the Championship before joining Burnley.

While at Wolves Norris spent time on loan at Ipswich Town and played when Posh thumped the Tractor Boys 4-1 in League One at Portman Road in February, 2020. He only played one more game for Ipswich that season.

Ferguson reportedly tried to sign Norris on loan from Burnley in January 2021, but opted out because of the player’s wages.

Norris is out of contract at Burnley at the end of the season and expected to leave the Championship frontrunners.

He has 22 games to make an impression at Posh as he looks set to start the League One game at Port Vale on Monday, January 16.

Ferguson wanted an experienced goalkeeper rather than rely on three young goalkeepers, Will Blackmore, Lucas Bergstrom and Harvey Cartwright. Two of those are expected to now leave the club.

Norris gave an interview to the Posh media team after his Friday signing.

He said: “The move happened very quickly. Peterborough were very interested in me and I wanted to play some games. I spoke with Barry Fry and the manager and I was excited by the project.