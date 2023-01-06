Wil Norris has joined Peterborough United until the end of the season. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 29-year-old joins from the Championship leaders and makes it three loan goalkeepers currently at the club, meaning at least one of either Lucas Bergstrom or Harvey Cartwright appear to be on their way out of the club.

Norris began his career in non-league with Hatfield Town and Royston Town before joining Cambridge United in 2012.

Norris made 84 league appearances for Cambridge before signing for Wolves in 2017. He spent a season out on loan at Ipswich in 2019/20 with Wolves in the Premier League before signing for Burnley in the summer of 2020.

He has largely been a back-up keeper for both of his last two sides but has three Premier League appearances to his name.

He also played against Posh for Ipswich at Portman Road in the season cut short by Covid, Posh were 4-1 winners on the day.

Manager Darren Ferguson said: “Will has bags of experience and that is first and foremost, aside from a good goalkeeper, really important. I just felt that we needed more experience in a vital position, it is no slight on anyone else, it can’t be, I have only been here two days, but looking at the situation, I felt it was something we could do.

“Will is a good size, has a massive kick if we need to go long, has played at this level before so I think it is a good signing for the football club. He will bring a calmness, he will bring organisation and will be more equipped for what we are going into, the second half of the season, the business end.