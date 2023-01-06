Kell Watts (right) is staying at Posh until the end of the season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

New Posh boss Darren Ferguson, who has appointed academy director Kieran Scarff as his assistant manager, is a big fan of Watts (23) who has started just five League One games for Posh this season as he works his way back from a serious knee injury sustained in the summer.

Ferguson will also speak to striker Jack Marriott about his immediate future. It’s no longer a certainty the 28 year-old will leave in the January transfer window.

The new manager will assess his playing squad in an internal friendly game on Saturday and in an under 21 fixture against Hull City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (January 10, 1.30pm kick off), but he is considering a move for an experienced goalkeeper in the current window.

Darren Ferguson on his first day back at London Road. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

There could also be a shift away from a proposed plan of making a couple of new full-back signings this month.

Grant McCann’s coaching appointment Dale Tonge will continue to work under Ferguson.

“I’m pleased to get Kell sorted,” Ferguson said. “He’s a defender I like and know well from watching him at Wigan last season. He’s had to fight back from a serious injury and we should see the best of him now. He can play comfortably in a back three or a back four.

“I’m going to look carefully at the squad in the next few days. Every manager sees things differently. Jack Marriott was definitely going to leave, but that’s not the case now. He trained very well this morning and I will have a chat with him to see where he is at.

New Posh assistant manager Kieran Scarff with Simon Davies (left) and Matthew Etherington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We have three very good goalkeepers at the club, but they are all very young so that’s something I will look at. As for new full-backs we already have Nathan Thompson at the club who hasn’t played much lately.

“Everyone has a chance though. There are several of them who have had very few minutes so they need to play. I can play five overage players in the under 21 match on Tuesday.

"Kieran will act as my assistant manager until the end of the season. Dale worked with the players today and it went well and he and I will do most of the coaching. Kieran is a great organiser of players and a very good one-to-one coach. He will still be the club’s academy director.”

Posh goalkeeping duties have been shared this season by Will Blackmore (21), Lucas Bergstrom (20) and Harvey Cartwright (20), although the latter has been injured and started just one game.

Ferguson is unaware of any contract updates on winger Joe Ward, whose present deal expires at the end of the current campaign.

"Joe Ward is very low maintenance,” Ferguson added. “So whatever is going on behind the scenes won’t affect him on the pitch.”