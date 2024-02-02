The last words on Peterborough United's transfer window blog go to the fans...and to EMC
The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford and goalkeeper Jed Steer re-signed three days after leaving the club!
Posh sold forward Ephron Mason-Clark to Coventry City, but the Championship club have loaned him back to London Road for the rest of the season.
Posh January transfer window
Posh fans on January transfer window
Without smart business like this (EMC), we would be a L2 club at best with our attendances. Good luck to him and it’s a good deal to keep him to see the season out - @mattmecham
We kept the squad together, signed a good goalie twice and added a good winger. Kioso missing link, but Rotherham said no...@JessicaaAC.
The club with no ambition whatsoever. Yep, that’s something to be happy about - @festive_50
More from the fans
It’s been a fantastic window. Steer doing a U-turn was an unexpected boost. Let’s hope Burrows doesn’t get injured though as we don’t have any cover. Not convinced Mills is ready yet and although Crichlow did fine on Tuesday I wouldn’t fancy him having a run of games there -@derren_cooper
3.5 mill up front is an amazing deal plus we get him back for 5 months to help us towards the double, which if we achieve we will get even more money so win win - @Posh089
Posh fans have their say
Can't fault the EMC deal at all. Bringing in Steer and Olakigbe gives greater depth and both should start tomorrow, however hard not to feel we should've signed a pair of full backs. Dornelly and Mills could be about to enter sink or swim time very early in their careers - @DazMoody
I see this as good business. EMC is the best talent in League 1 by a country mile and we would have lost him in the summer anyway. The money will be substantial for the club and him also, I just hope he has the motivation to help us get promoted - @eddiedixon461
EMC update 2
Ephron Mason-Clark: "I am delighted to get the deal done. I really appreciate everyone behind the scenes who have made this possible.
"At Peterborough, both myself and the team are doing well. I can't wait for what the rest of the season will bring and then to get the ball rolling here as a Coventry City player. "It is going to be an honour to be a Sky Blue. I want to thank my family, for keeping me level headed, and the people at Coventry who have put in tireless hours to get this sorted. I also want to thank God, that my journey has led me here.
"But my job @theposh isn’t done. Back to work!"
EMC update 1
Coventry City manager Mark Robins: “We are delighted to agree the transfer of Ephron to Coventry City. He is a pacy and exciting forward, who plays off the left, and has a great attitude both on and off the pitch.
“We’re really pleased to bring Ephron to the Club and we’re sure that our fans will be too."
And yet more League One news
Defender Jordan Thomas has moved to Cheltenham from Bath for an undisclosed fee.
Midfielder Harry Vaughan has moved from Hull to Bristol Rovers on loan.
More late news
Midfielder Conor McGrandles has moved from Charlton to Lincoln on loan.
Defender Jack Shepherd has moved from Barnsley to Cheltenham on loan.
Midfielder Jay Matate has moved from Sunderland to Oxford on loan.
Midfielder Finley Potter has moved from Sheffield United to Fleetwood on loan.
EMC sent to Coventry
It leaked out before the clubs were ready, but Ephron Mason-Clark has been sold to Coventry for an undisclosed fee, but he will return on loan until the end of the season.
Dwight Gayle
One of the great Posh strikers has seen his contract at Stoke City terminated by mutual consent. He is now a free agent.
Fleetwood have signed left-back Imari Samuels on loan from Brighton and midfielder Gavin Kilkenny on loan from Bournemouth.
Defender Kanye Ramsay has completed his move from Harrogate to Charlton for an undisclosed fee.
Late night League One news
Charlton are reportedly close to appointing former Luton boss Nathan Jones as manager.
Bristol Rovers are set to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Brandon Aguilera on loan. He's a Costa Rican international.
Orient have signed striker Khayan Edwards from Arsenal and forward Dan Adu-Adjei from Bournemouth, both on loan.