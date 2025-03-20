James Dornelly celebrates the Posh win at Cambridge United last weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has credited the club’s younger players with turning the Peterborough United season around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are unbeaten in their last seven competitive games, six in League One and a Vertu Trophy semi-final success which delivered a second successive Wembley final.

And MacAnthony, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, has pinpointed the match which proved the catalyst for improved results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Academy graduates turned our season around,” MacAnthony said. “At half time against Cheltenham in the Trophy we were 2-1 down and our season was almost over. If we’d have lost that game we might not have recovered, but Ricky-Jade Jones, Harley Mills and James Dornelly came on and all played well and we ended up winning. They re-ignited our season and fair play to the manager for making the changes.

James Dornelly celebrates the Posh win at Cambridge United last weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

"We lost the next game at Charlton, but we haven’t lost since then. James, who doesn’t get enough credit from the local media, has been brilliant ever since and Harley was our best player in the Trophy semi-final. Harley might be back in the side for the Charlton game this weekend and I have no concerns about that.

"Our Academy is in a good place right now. Many under 18s will be released soon, but there will be fewer released in years to come because of the talent we have come through since we became a category 2 Academy. This year we have Bolu Shofowoke who has scored 30 goals in 27 games and we will keep Eddie Fox to play in the centre of midfield for our under 21s alongside new signing Joe Andrews next season.”

Fox travelled with the Posh first-team squad to Stockport County in December. Posh host Charlton in a League One game on Saturday.