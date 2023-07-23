News you can trust since 1948
Skipper admits Peterborough United have plenty of work to do before the League One season starts

New captain Ephron Mason-Clark admits there is plenty of work for Peterborough United to do before the League One season starts.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Ephron Mason-Clark in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ephron Mason-Clark in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ephron Mason-Clark in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Just a fortnight before the the opening competitive game at Reading on August 5, Posh delivered a disappointing display in drawing 1-1 at League Two side Colchester United in a friendly on Saturday.

Posh scored early through former skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris, but the hosts levelled from a second-half penalty.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted his side had let their standards drop after two promising efforts against higher-level Leicester City and Luton Town and his skipper didn’t disagree.

Fergie’s reaction

“It was disappointing, but best to get this sort of performance out of the way before the league season starts,” Mason-Clark, who played the final 35 minutes of the match, said.

"We just want the season to start properly and we are excited that it’s so close, but this match showed we still have plenty of work to do.

"Pre-season is important to put what we’ve worked in into practice.

"There were positives. Peter Kioso looked hungry and we changed formation comfortably which showed our versatility.”

Posh are splitting the first-team squad up for friendlies on Tuesday at non-league sides Peterborough Sports and Bedford Town.

Posh then play their final friendly at home to Championship side Birmingham City when the club’s director of football Barry Fry will receive an award for 50 years of service to football.

