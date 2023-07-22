Peter Kioso sparkled on his Posh debut at Colchester. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

His side didn’t perform to the expected standards in Saturday’s 1-1 friendly draw at League Two side Colchester United, but Ferguson believes it’s been aa decent pre-season so far, on and off the field.

The latest Posh recruits full-back Peter Kioso and goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic made their club debuts in Essex with the former earning rave reviews from Ferguson.

But the manager admitted there would be no more signings until other players depart.

Central defender Frankie Kent could be next out of the door after Ferguson confirmed Scottish Premiership side Hearts had made a bid for the 27 year-old who didn’t play at Colchester. Striker Ricky-Jade Jones wasn’t involved because of a minor niggle.

Transfer-listed striker Jonson Clarke-Harris scored the Posh goal early in the game, but the team performance dipped after that.

“We didn’t play to the standards I expected today, but that happens in pre-season sometimes,” Ferguson stated.

"We scored a very good goal after a good move and a very good cross from Joe Tomlinson, but generally the tempo, quality and intensity weren’t there and that can make you frustrated.

"We certainly weren’t aggressive enough off the ball and we missed an open goal at 1-0, but overall it’s been a good pre-season so far.

"I’m very happy with the recruitment. Signing the new goalkeeper permamently was important to us as we want our own players and not too many loans.

"Peter Kioso is different because of the quality he brings to the club as a loan player and he was brilliant today. He made tackles, he sprinted past people and he played at the level I expected others to match.

"But generally it’s been a good pre-season. We won’t be signing anyone else until other players leave, but I’m quite relaxed about that as players who probably thought they were out of the door have actually done well, like Jeando Fuchs. We haven’t had any bids for him yet and that doesn’t bother me.

"There are always positions up for grabs so I can’t say I know my first-team yet. Young players like Kai Corbett and Charlie O’Connell will have to step up this season.

"The last promotion team has broken up now and we are going a different way, but the chance to build another successful team here excites me.

"I’m very motivated for the new season.”