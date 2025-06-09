Seven players have left Peterborough United Women

Katie Middleton (blue) in action for Posh. Photo Darren Wiles

Seven players from the Peterborough United Women’s squad have left the club.

Winger Katie Middleton, Ecuador international Martine Aguirre, Hannah Dawbarn, Alex O’Neill, Macey Bannerman-Lloyd, Ella Bale and Jessica Abrantes have all departed a team that finished third in National Midlands Division One last season.

Aguirre has returned home to South America, while Bale and Abrantes have taken up football scholarships in the United States.

Posh manager Jake Poole said: “On behalf of the coaching staff, I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the players who are leaving us for the hard work and dedication that they displayed during their time with Posh.

Ella Bale. Photo Darren Wiles

“To Ella and Jess, all the best of luck with your studies and football in America. Marthina and Hannah move on to their next steps after university while Alex and Macey were part of our successful start to the season.

“Katie has been a huge part of the club for the past two seasons, helping to transform the team into one that is consistently challenging at the top end of the table.”