Posh teenager James Dornelly attracted a bid from the Premier League on transfer deadline day. Photo David Lowndes.

​Young Peterborough United full-back James Dornelly has attracted interest from Premier League side Fulham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation on this week’s edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

MacAnthony rejected an undisclosed bid towards the end of the January transfer window from ‘The Cottagers’ as he believes Dornelly has a big part to play at Posh before he hits the big-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19 year-old Academy graduate has made 14 League One appearances for Posh this season as a right-back and delivered an exceptional performance on his return to the starting line-up at Huddersfield Town last weekend.

He had lost his starting place to January arrival Carl Johnston who is now injured.

"I wasn’t worried at all when I saw James was back in the side,” MacAnthony insisted.

“I’m a big fan of his. He’s been brilliant in some games and he’s been poor in some games, but that’s what happens with young players. It happened to Harrison Burrows when he first broke through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had a habit of writing young players off this season because of where we are in the league, but it takes the best young players in the world time to develop consistency.

"No word of a lie Fulham bid for James on the day before deadline day and I turned it down.

"I’m not trying to sell him. He made one brilliant tackle at the start of the second-half last week when it looked odds on they would score.

"He was magnificent in the game. He has improved defensively by watching Carl Johnston and he was great going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to give these young lads every chance or what is the point in having a Category 2 Academy? We are too quick to write players off sometimes.”

Dornelly won his first England Under 20 caps this season.