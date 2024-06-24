Peter Kioso in action for Posh last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Popular former Peterborough United skipper Peter Kioso has joined Championship side Oxford United.

The 24 year-old completed his move from League One side Rotherham United on Monday in a deal thought to be worth in excess of £500k. He has signed a long-term contract.

Kioso was a huge success on loan at Posh from ‘The Millers’ in the first-half of last season and was keen to make the move to London Road permanent.

But Rotherham, who were battling against relegation from the Championship, didn’t want to sell and another bid by Posh to sign the right-back this summer was never an option for chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Kioso told Rotherham boss Steve Evans earlier this summer he wanted to play in the Championship and with just one year left on his contract at the New York Stadium the decision was made to let him leave.

He has now joined the club that beat Posh in a League One play-off semi-final last season.