Pompey keen on taking Posh full-back Dan Butler back to Fratton Park

Dan Butler shoots at goal.

The Portsmouth News believe Butler is a target for Pompey boss Danny Cowley as he attempts to rebuild a squad that failed to reach the League One play-offs in the 2020-21 season.

Butler (26) is approaching the last year of his contract at Posh, but it’s believed Darren Ferguson is keen to keep hold of a player who started 40 League One matches in his current club’s promotion campaign.

Butler is one of the Posh players currently negotiating an improved contract with director of football Barry Fry. He would command a fee if he opted to leave.