Pompey keen on taking Posh full-back Dan Butler back to Fratton Park
Portsmouth are understood to be interested in taking Posh left-back Dan Butler back to Fratton Park.
The Portsmouth News believe Butler is a target for Pompey boss Danny Cowley as he attempts to rebuild a squad that failed to reach the League One play-offs in the 2020-21 season.
Butler (26) is approaching the last year of his contract at Posh, but it’s believed Darren Ferguson is keen to keep hold of a player who started 40 League One matches in his current club’s promotion campaign.
Butler is one of the Posh players currently negotiating an improved contract with director of football Barry Fry. He would command a fee if he opted to leave.
Butler made 54 appearances for Portsmouth at the start of his career before leaving Fratton Park in 2015. Butler played for Torquay and Newport before Posh signed him from the latter in July, 2019.